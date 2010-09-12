Suazo keeps Monterrey on course for knockouts

Shaven-headed Suazo scored for the "Stripes" with a powerful drive from outside the box one minute after half-time in the match at the Universitario stadium.

Monterrey joined Santos Laguna, beaten 5-2 at Queretaro, in top place in Group One with 15 points from seven matches. Uruguayan striker Sergio Blanco scored a hat-trick for Queretaro at their Corregidora ground.

Argentine former Independiente striker and Maccabi Haifa coach Daniel Brailovsky marked his first match in charge of Necaxa with a 1-1 draw against title holders and Group Two leaders Toluca on Friday.

Cruz Azul went seven points clear at the top of Group Three on 18 points after a 3-1 away win over Atlas in the western city of Guadalajara. Atlas have one point.

The top two teams in each of the three groups and the next two best-placed teams in the overall standings after 17 matches qualify for the knockout phase.

