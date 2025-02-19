The Italy Euro 2025 away kit is out - and Adidas boldly recreate Renaissance art

Adidas has revealed the new Italian away shirt

Adidas has released the Italy Euro 2025 away shirt in a bold new colour inspired by the Renaissance period, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

With Euro 2025 in Switzerland just around the corner, Adidas has unveiled a new collection of stunning kits for their teams, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.

The Italian team find themselves in a difficult group but one they are more than capable of getting out of. They will face world champions Spain, Belgium and Portugal in the group stage of the tournament.

The Spain Euro 2025 away kit takes inspiration from the Renaissance period

The Italy away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

"Italy’s jersey takes design inspiration from the Realism and Naturalism movements associated with the Renaissance period, as artists became increasingly interested in the realistic depiction of natural objects," Adidas says.

Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.

The company adds: "Differing shades of mint green reveal life-like vine branches, that run across the front and back of the shirt – completed by an ‘Italia’ neck sign-off."

With the red popping against the green base, this is a kit that will certainly stand out in Switzerland this summer.

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Italy 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.

Adidas Italy Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)