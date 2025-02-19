The Italy Euro 2025 away kit is out - and Adidas boldly recreate Renaissance art

By
published

Adidas is bringing 'Realism and Naturalism' to the Italian team for their Euro 2025 shirt

Players pose in new shirt
Adidas has revealed the new Italian away shirt (Image credit: Adidas)
Jump To:

Adidas has released the Italy Euro 2025 away shirt in a bold new colour inspired by the Renaissance period, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

With Euro 2025 in Switzerland just around the corner, Adidas has unveiled a new collection of stunning kits for their teams, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.

The Italian team find themselves in a difficult group but one they are more than capable of getting out of. They will face world champions Spain, Belgium and Portugal in the group stage of the tournament.

The Spain Euro 2025 away kit takes inspiration from the Renaissance period

Adidas Italy Euro 2025 away kit women's team

The Italy away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

"Italy’s jersey takes design inspiration from the Realism and Naturalism movements associated with the Renaissance period, as artists became increasingly interested in the realistic depiction of natural objects," Adidas says.

Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.

BUY THE SHIRT

Back of the Italian shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

The company adds: "Differing shades of mint green reveal life-like vine branches, that run across the front and back of the shirt – completed by an ‘Italia’ neck sign-off."

With the red popping against the green base, this is a kit that will certainly stand out in Switzerland this summer.

The Italy shirt

The unique logo on the back of the shirt is exclusive to the Spanish jersey (Image credit: Adidas)

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Italy 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.

Buy the shirt

Lenzini poses with the Italy shirt

Adidas Italy Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Italy 25 (Women's Team) Away Jersey

Italy’s jersey takes design inspiration from the Realism and Naturalism movements

Specifications

Colour: Glory Mint
Sizes: 2XS-2XL

Reasons to buy

+
A new take on a classic art form
+
Refreshing colour
+
Made from recycled material

Reasons to avoid

-
Pretty costly
-
Font on the back slightly gimmicky
Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More about sport
Rebecka Blomqvist wearing the away shirt

The Sweden Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas honour pioneers as the team bid for history
The Wales shirt

The Wales Euro 2025 away kit is out, with Adidas have been inspired by loyalty and togetherness
Adidas Germany Euro 2025 away kit

The Germany Euro 2025 away kit is out, with Adidas using some interesting Graffiti artwork

See more latest