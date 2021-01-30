Tottenham transfer news: Trabzonspor close in on deal for out-of-favour Danny Rose

Tottenham outcast Danny Rose is closing in on a loan move to Trabzonspor, according to reports.

Rose has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, who left him out of Spurs’ Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

As such the former England international has not made a competitive first-team outing since the final game of his loan spell at Newcastle last July.

Rose is Tottenham’s longest-serving player, having joined the club from Leeds back in 2007.

But the left-back’s time in north London is nearing an end, with talkSPORT reporting that Trabzonspor hope to conclude a deal in the coming days.

The Turkish side have offered Rose a three-and-a-half year contract and aim to complete the signing before the January transfer window closes on Monday.

The 30-year-old’s Tottenham contract expires in the summer and the club were considering buying out the remainder of his deal for £2.4m.

But they may no longer need to do so, with Trabzonspor confident of bringing another English player to the club.

Lewis Baker and Benik Afobe are currently on loan with the Turkish outfit, who previously had Daniel Strurridge on their books.

Rose was disappointed not to secure a move away from Tottenham last summer, but Mourinho insisted the club were not to blame.

“Danny is not part of our squad. Danny wanted very, very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play,” he said in October.

“He went to Newcastle and in that moment I had immediately the feeling that a player with his mentality, his desire of being always first choice, always because he didn’t hide that he was thinking of the national team and the Euros, I always thought that our future would be Ben Davies and, at that time Ryan Sessegnon.

“Then later we got the opportunity to get [Sergio] Reguilon and that was also good for Ryan because it gave him the possibility to leave and to play and to have this experience in Germany [on loan at Hoffenheim], also for a kid to grow up it was great for us.

“So in this moment we had Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Reguilon. It’s as simple as that. Danny didn’t become part of our plans.

“Then the market, the market, the players make the market, the agents make the player’s market. If he didn’t find any solution that he was happy to move, it’s something you have to ask him.”

