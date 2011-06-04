Valencia sign Alves from Almeria

The 25-year-old, a Brazil international at youth level, is reunited with former Almeria coach Unai Emery at the Mestalla, and arrived on the day veteran keeper Cesar Sanchez ended his links with the east-coast side.

"It's a dream to sign for a great European team, and one that is going to play in the Champions League," Alves said on the club website.

Valencia finished third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid last month to win automatic qualification for the Champions League next season.