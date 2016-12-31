Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV

Marco van Ginkel has signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea before heading back to PSV for a second loan spell.

Van Ginkel has made just one appearance for the Blues this season, in the Checkatrade Trophy, but has penned a new deal that ties him to Stamford Bridge until 2019.

The Netherlands international also spent the latter half of last season at the Philips Stadion, scoring eight goals in 13 games to help propel Philip Cocu's side to the Eredivisie title.

Having fully recovered from a knee operation that prevented him from moving to PSV earlier in the campaign, Van Ginkel hopes to establish himself once again in a midfield set to be swollen by Andres Guardado and Jorrit Hendrix's imminent returns from injury.

"I am happy to have chosen this route. I needed rest and physiotherapy [in the first half of the season]," he told PSV's official website.

"I am ready to play at the highest level again and I am happy that PSV are giving me the chance to do so.

"I had a great time here last season and I hope we can repeat last year's results."

Third-placed PSV are eight points off runaway leaders Feyenoord after the first half of the Eredivisie season.