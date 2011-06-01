Van Nistelrooy set to sign for Malaga

Asked by Reuters whether he could confirm a deal had been agreed with Malaga, the Dutch striker said he would be presented to the media on Thursday.

Van Nistelrooy, whose contract with Hamburg has expired, said he was unable to provide further details.

A former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, Van Nistelrooy was upset with the Bundesliga club after they blocked his request to move back to Real in January.

Malaga, bought by a member of the Qatari royal family last year, were one of the biggest spenders in the January transfer window and bought players like Brazil forward Julio Baptista and Argentina defender Martin Demichelis.

They narrowly avoided the drop to the second division, ending the campaign just three points above the relegation places.

Van Nistelrooy, who will be 35 on July 1, made 25 Bundesliga appearances for Hamburg last season, scoring seven goals.

He was not included in the Dutch squad for friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Uruguay four days later.

Spanish media reported he would sign a one-year contract with an option for a further year depending on appearances.