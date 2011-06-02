Van Nistelrooy signs one-year Malaga deal

The 34-year-old Dutch international will be presented to fans later in the day, as he returns to La Liga after an 18-month spell with Hamburg SV.

Van Nistelrooy has won league titles in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, in England with Manchester United and in Spain with Real Madrid, and has 34 international goals to his name.

Malaga were bought by a member of the Qatari royal family last year and although they narrowly avoided relegation last month, have outlined ambitious plans to try and turn the modest club into a major force in Spain.