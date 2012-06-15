Van Persie picks up PFA award

Van Persie was in exceptional form for the Gunners last term, netting 37 goals in 48 games as the club secured a third-placed finish on the final day of the season.

It is the third award the Holland international has picked up having landed the PFA players’ and writers’ awards.

And PFA chief executive Gordan Taylor lavished the praise on the 28-year-old, saying: "Robin [van Persie] had an exceptional season and has established himself in the mould of previous top quality Dutch strikers such as Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Marco van Basten.

"He's very much in demand and Arsenal fans will be worrying whether Arsenal can get him to stay or whether he will move on to the likes of Manchester City.

"Many of his goals were the best of not just this season, but any season when you think of the quality of some of his volleys.

"He really has been a talisman for Arsenal and as captain has lifted them into qualifying for the Champions League again when all looked lost."