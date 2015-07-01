Viviani makes surprise Verona switch

Italy under-21 international Federico Viviani has made a surprise move to Serie A club Hellas Verona.

Viviani, 23, was reportedly on the verge of joining Palermo from Roma on Monday, with suggestions he had even agreed terms.

But the midfielder has signed for Verona, the club confirmed on their website on Tuesday.

Viviani started his career at Roma, but he struggled to break into the first team.

He made six league appearances for the capital club in 2011-12 but then spent time out on loan in Serie B with Padova, Pescara and Latina.