How to watch Brighton vs Durham: Free live streams for Women's FA Cup tie

Watch Brighton vs Durham to see two rivals battling it out in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available globally.

Durham, who are currently fourth in the Championship, will look to take a scalp in their bid for silverware as they take on top-flight Brighton.

Brighton vs Durham will be played at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET on Saturday, 11 January.

Brighton vs Durham free live streams

Fans from around the world can watch the game can watch the game for free on the FA Player or the Women's FA Cup YouTube channel.

The FA Player is the free streaming service for the FA, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for women's FA Cup games this season.

The coverage is geo-restricted only for certain games, and given that Brighton vs Durham is not being broadcast by the BBC, it will be available for free across the world. A simple sign-up is required.

While the FA Player stream is not geo-restricted, the commentary is, meaning you won't be able to hear commentary if you try to access from outside the UK. Fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can use your usual streaming services even while abroad. It's handy for watching football on the move and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits.

Brighton vs Durham preview

Durham have impressed in the Championship (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The fourth round match will be an interesting one to watch as both sides have been impressive in their respective leagues this season.

Brighton are fifth in the Women's Super League and are just 11 points off of leaders Chelsea.

Durham, meanwhile, are engaged in a close battle in the Championship. They are fourth but are just one point off of leaders Birmingham City.

There are just five points between first and eighth in the second division as things stand.

While Durham will test Brighton, the WSL club should come out on top, FourFourTwo believes. Stars like Nikita Parris, who was holders Manchester United's top scorer last season, will help them over the line.