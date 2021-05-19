West Brom v West Ham United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Brom v West Ham United live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 19 May, 8.15pm BST

West Ham will be looking to boost their chances of a top-six finish in the Premier League when they visit West Brom on Wednesday.

David Moyes’ side entertained ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League until very recently, but a relatively poor run of results means a place in the top four is now almost certainly out of reach. This has still been a superb season for the club, though, and West Ham will be keen to end it on a high by beating West Brom and Southampton in their final two games.

A place in the Europa League is a prize worth winning, as Moyes himself acknowledged before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton. However, West Ham might not be so keen on the Europa Conference League, a new competition for which the Premier League’s seventh-place finishers will qualify. That is the position in the standings that West Ham currently occupy, but victory here could move them up to sixth.

West Brom’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed earlier this month, but they still gave a good account of themselves at the weekend. The Baggies looked set to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, only for Alisson Becker to score a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Sam Allardyce’s side are one point behind Fulham in 18th place, and could yet reel in the Cottagers. Demotion back to the second tier means this season must go down as a disappointing one, but West Brom will still hope to finish as high up the table as possible.

West Ham will have to make do without Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini for the trip to The Hawthorns.

West Brom will be unable to call upon the services of Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic for what could be Allardyce’s last home game in charge of the club.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

