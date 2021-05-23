West Ham United v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Ham United v Southampton live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

West Ham will book their place in the Europa League if they avoid defeat by Southampton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Until recently, David Moyes’ men were going all-out for a top-four finish, but their Champions League hopes were in effect ended when they lost 1-0 at home to Everton. The Hammers deserve great credit for bouncing back from that disappointment, though, with Moyes and his players clearly relishing the chance to compete in Europe’s secondary tournament next term. A 3-1 victory over West Brom in midweek was well deserved and leaves the Hammers on the brink of a top-six finish.

That would be a fantastic achievement given how bad the mood around the London Stadium was last summer. Having only narrowly avoided relegation in 2019/20, the West Ham board did not exactly endear themselves with their decision to sell Grady Diangana to West Brom. Moyes’ side lost their first game of the season to Newcastle and looked set for another battle against the drop. It is to their manager’s credit that West Ham have exceeded all expectations since then.

Southampton have had a more turbulent campaign, featuring a brief stay at the top of the table as well as concerns about a relegation battle. Saints have stabilised in recent weeks and sit 14th ahead of the final day, but a 2-0 defeat by Leeds in midweek shows that there is plenty of improvement to be done ahead of next season.

Southampton will have to make do without Ryan Bertrand, Will Smallbone and Che Adams, while Oriol Romeu is a doubt.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini and Lukasz Fabianski, as they seek a place in the Europa League for the first time since 2017 (when they failed to make the group stage).

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky One. See below for watching details where you are.

