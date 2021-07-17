Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news: Wolves keen on Issa Diop

Wolves are reportedly eyeing a move for West Ham defender Issa Diop, as new manager Bruno Lage continues to assemble his squad for the new season.

A £25 million signing from Toulouse three years ago, the 24-year-old attracted interest from Manchester United thanks to a storming debut season in England, but he's fallen down the pecking order more recently, making only 18 Premier League appearances for David Moyes' Hammers last season.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the French centre-back, according to Foot Mercato (via BirminghamLive).

While Wolves look well-stocked at centre-back at present, Willy Boly has been linked with a move to Tottenham - now managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - so they could find themselves having to go into the market.

Palace, meanwhile, have just completed the signing of Marc Guehi - arguably the outstanding defender in the Championship last season while on loan at Swansea from Chelsea - a move which ought to see them drop any interest in Diop. Strengthening at centre-half wouldn't appear to be a particularly key need for Southampton either.

Besides, while Moyes didn't often turn to Diop last season, there is a slight lack of depth at the back for West Ham. With January signing Frederik Alves seemingly one for the future, and veteran Winston Reid having spent the end of 2020/21 on loan at Brentford and perhaps set to depart permanently, it might only take one injury for Diop to find himself thrust back into the starting 11.

