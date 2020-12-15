Wolves v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Wolves v Chelsea live stream, Amazon Prime, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to Everton when they take on Wolves on Tuesday.

The Blues were beaten in the Premier League for the first time in almost three months at the weekend, going down 1-0 at Goodison Park. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty made the difference in a tight game, but Chelsea could have few complaints after a flat performance in attack.

Frank Lampard will certainly be seeking an improvement in that regard at Molineux, although he will not be too downbeat given his side had avoided defeat in each of their previous nine top-flight matches. Chelsea also look to have overcome last season’s Achilles heel, having conceded fewer goals in 2020/21 than all but two teams. A Chelsea win is now 8/11 with Betfred.

Wolves were also on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday, with Aston Villa running out narrow victors in a West Midlands derby. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were unfortunate to lose, but a failure to take their chances ultimately proved their undoing. Wolves have now won only one of their last five games and have consequently slipped into the bottom half of the table. Wolves to win is now 21/5 with 888Sport.

Joao Moutinho is suspended following a red card against Villa and will play no part against Chelsea. Raul Jimenez remains sidelined after fracturing his skull in the recent victory over Arsenal, while Jonny Otto is still out with a knee injury. Nuno might be tempted to revert to a three-man backline here, having employed four at the back in Wolves’ recent games.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Hakim Ziyech, who is nursing a thigh injury and might not return until the end of the month. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are also suffering from problems with the same muscle, but the latter could be fit enough to feature in some capacity at Molineux. A draw is 14/5 with Betfred.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively).

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

