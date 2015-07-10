Yacob signs new West Brom deal
Claudio Yacob has signed a new two-year contract with Premier League side West Brom.
West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
The Argentine moved to The Hawthorns from Racing Club in July 2012 and has gone on to make 85 first-team appearances.
Yacob featured in 20 Premier League games last term and formed a promising pairing in central midfield with Darren Fletcher following Tony Pulis' appointment as head coach.
His new deal will keep him at the club until June 2017.
