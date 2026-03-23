Bruno Guimaraes in self-isolation with unusual 'injury' after troubling symptoms following Barcelona trip

Bruno Guimaraes made the trip to Barcelona but couldn't be at St James' Park on Sunday

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has confirmed that he has had to go into a medically-advised self-isolation after being diagnosed with mumps.

The Brazilian midfielder has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past month, but travelled to Barcelona with the rest of Eddie Howe's squad for their Champions League round of 16 defeat on Wednesday night.

However, Guimaraes felt unwell after returning home from that trip and sought medical advice.

Article continues below

Bruno Guimaraes confirms reason for absence from Sunderland game

Bruno Guimaraes has not featured since February thanks to a hamstring injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Guimaraes was unable to be present to watch his Newcastle United teammates as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to local rivals Sunderland.

Guimaraes' absence from that game did not go unnoticed, particularly in light of transfer speculation with the end of a disappointing season fast approaching. That prompted the skipper to take to social media to clear the situation up.

Bruno Guimaraes skippered Newcastle to their League Cup triumph last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guimaraes posted to Instagram: "The only reason I'm not at the stadium in Newcastle is that after our flight back from Barcelona, I noticed my face was swollen and thought I was having an allergic reaction.

"But the next day when I woke up, I realized it was much more than that.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I sent a photo to the doctor and he came to examine me. It was confirmed that I have mumps, and I need to remain in isolation for five days and stay away from physical activities for a bit longer.

"My focus now is to recover and be 100% as soon as possible."

Newcastle now only have one goal left for the season - securing European qualification for next season - having already been knocked out of the Champions League by Barca and the FA Cup by Manchester City.

Bruno Guimaraes explained his absence from Newcastle's defeat to Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's side also knocked out the then-reigning League Cup winners in the semi-finals of that competition on their way to lifting the trophy on Sunday.

Newcastle are currently 12th in the Premier League and 12 points adrift of the top four. However, it is extremely likely that England will get a fifth Champions League spot again this year as a reward for their representative sides' performance in European competition.

The Magpies are seven points behind Liverpool in 5th, but places in the Europa League or Conference League would be available to the teams finishing in 6th, 7th, and possibly 8th, depending who wins the FA Cup this season.