Northern Ireland manager's dual role sparks row in Championship relegation fight

Northern Ireland's friendly with Wales tonight is quite possibly the most meaningless fixture in international football history.

The game in Cardiff was confirmed only on Thursday after both countries lost their World Cup 2026 play-off semi-finals, against Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively, with their conquerors meeting in Zenica this evening to fight for a place at this summer's tournament.

You could also forgive Wales players, staff and fans for wanting to be literally anywhere on the planet other than the Cardiff City Stadium, where their World Cup hopes were shattered by a penalty shoot-out defeat against Edin Dzeko and Co just five days ago.

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Northern Ireland manager row raises stakes in Championship relegation battle

Northern Ireland lost to Italy in their World Cup play-off semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one factor that adds a layer of intrigue to tonight's friendly, though, concerns Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

The 56-year-old raised eyebrows when he was appointed boss of Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers in February, combining the role with his international duties.

Jamie Donley is one of four Oxford United players in the Northern Ireland squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is O'Neill's first international window since taking the Blackburn job and he selected six players who represent Rovers' relegation rivals: Ciaron Brown, Jamie Donley, Jamie McDonnell and Brodie Spencer at Oxford United, Terry Devlin at Portsmouth and Isaac Price at West Bromwich Albion, who are below Rovers only on goal difference and visit Ewood Park next Monday. Blackburn's Tom Atcheson is also part of the squad.

It means there will be particular interest in Northern Ireland against Craig Bellamy's Wales, with those players due to be involved in crucial Championship games for their clubs less than 72 hours later.

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According to BBC Sport, at least one second-tier club have raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest involving O'Neill, with the report stating that Oxford are understood to be uncomfortable with the manager of a relegation rival deciding whether four of their players will participate in an international friendly just three days before an important league fixture.

The EFL confirmed "one or more clubs" have contacted them about the issue, but added that international call-up and release policy is governed by FIFA and national squad selection decisions are made independently by each team's respective manager.

The league added that it expected all selection decisions "to be taken with integrity and in a way that does not bring the game into disrepute".