Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United live stream, Saturday 27 November, 5.30pm GMT

Brighton will be looking to end a seven-game winless run when they face Leeds in the late kick-off on Saturday.

The Seagulls were flying high towards the top of the table after the first five rounds of fixtures this season, but their recent run has seen them slip down to ninth place. It has not been a disastrous downturn in form: Brighton have drawn five of those seven matches, including against Arsenal and Liverpool, and there was no shame in losing 4-1 to Manchester City. Nevertheless, Graham Potter will be keen to return to winning ways as quickly as possible.

Brighton’s profligacy in front of goal kept them close to the relegation zone throughout last season, but chance creation has been a bigger problem than chance conversion in 2021/22. Indeed, only three teams in the division rank lower than the Seagulls for xG per game.

Leeds took the lead against Tottenham last weekend but were unable to withstand heavy pressure from Antonio Conte’s side in the second half. A 2-1 defeat in north London leaves Leeds looking nervously over their shoulder at the bottom three, although the situation should improve once they get some key men back from injury. Marcelo Bielsa’s side need to improve on the road, though, having won only one of their six away games to date.

Brighton will have to make do without the suspended Robert Sanchez, while Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate remain on the treatment table. Enock Mwepu could return to the matchday squad after missing the defeat by Aston Villa with a muscular problem.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford for their trip to the south coast. Raphinha and Rodrigo Moreno are in contention to return, while Jamie Shackleton could also be involved in some capacity.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 27 November, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

