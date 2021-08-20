Bristol City v Swansea City live stream: How to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Bristol City v Swansea City live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 20 August, 7.45pm BST

Swansea travel to Ashton Gate on Friday night in search of their first win of the Championship season.

The Swans were one game away from the Premier League in May, but play-off final defeat has been followed by a turbulent start to the 2021/22 campaign. Steve Cooper departed the Liberty Stadium a month ago after growing disillusioned with life at Swansea, and Russell Martin has hitherto struggled to get his new team going.

That is understandable given he was only appointed a few days before the season began, leaving the former MK Dons boss with precious little time to get his ideas across. A 2-1 loss to Blackburn on the opening day came before a spirited 0-0 draw with Sheffield United last weekend. However, the Swans were well beaten by Stoke on Tuesday to leave them with just one point from a possible nine.

Bristol City finally ended a 13-game winless run in midweek, as Nigel Pearson's side battled to an excellent 3-2 victory over Reading. Andreas Weimann scored either side of half-time for the Robins, with Chris Martin also getting on the scoresheet at the Madejski Stadium. Bristol City will now turn their attention to a dire home record which has seen them fail to win a game at Ashton Gate since late January.

Andy King suffered an injury in the win at Reading and will not feature for the home team on Friday night, with Han-Noah Massengo in line to replace him. Joe Williams and Callum O'Dowda should be back in the matchday squad, although neither is likely to be fit enough to start.

As for Swansea, Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton, Connor Roberts and Liam Walsh are unlikely to be available again until after the September international break. Korey Smith is closer to a return, while Tivonge Rushesha has stepped up his return to full fitness following an ACL injury. Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird could make his first start for the Swans.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

