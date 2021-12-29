Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Wednesday 29 December, 7.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to build on their Boxing Day victory over Aston Villa when Brighton visit west London on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have stuttered of late, falling from top spot in the Premier League to third place. Having already dropped points to West Ham, Everton and Wolves in December, Chelsea looked set to slip up against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The score was 1-1 at half-time, with the Blues yet to find their rhythm in attack.

The introduction of Romelu Lukaku for the start of the second period proved to be the turning point. The Belgium international has struggled with form and fitness in recent weeks, but he was back to his best here. Lukaku scored Chelsea's second goal and then won the penalty which led to the third.

It was an important win for Tuchel's men, who risked falling eight points adrift of top spot. The gap instead stands at six - a significant margin, but not an insurmountable one.

Brighton were also victorious on Boxing Day. Their 2-0 triumph over Brentford was long overdue, as the Seagulls finally ended an 11-match winless run which stretched back more than three months. Graham Potter's side are up to ninth in the table and will hope that their victory on Sunday will prove to be the start of an uptick in results.

Brighton will have to make do without Lewis Dunk, Jason Steele, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jurgen Locadia for the trip to west London. Shane Duffy is a doubt and Joel Veltman will need to be assessed, but Yves Bissouma is available again following suspension.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner could be ready to return to the bench, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hoping to shake off an ankle problem in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 29 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

