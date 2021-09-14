Chelsea v Zenit live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Zenit live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 14 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a Chelsea v Zenit live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Chelsea begin the defence of their Champions League title when they welcome Zenit – whose Gazprom Arena is hosting this season’s final – to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were crowned champions of Europe for the second time in May, with Kai Havertz’s goal enough to see off Manchester City in the final.

The Blues carry good form into this Group H encounter, having won three and drawn one of their opening four Premier League games this season – scoring nine goals and conceding only once.

Zenit – who won the Russian Premier League for the third consecutive time in 2020/21 – have gone out of the Champions League at the group stage in each of the last two seasons.

The Saint Petersburg giants are unbeaten in their first seven matches of the new domestic campaign, though, winning five and topping the table.

Tuesday’s game is likely to come too soon for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, while N’golo Kante remains a doubt for Tuchel. Romelu Lukaku is set to make his second European appearance for the Blues, though – having come off the bench in the 2013 Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich.

Visiting boss Sergei Semak will be without injured midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev, with centre-half Dmitriy Chistyakov doubtful. Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren wears the captain’s armband, and towering Russian international Artem Dzyuba is a familiar name up front.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 home group games in the Champions League, while Zenit’s only win in England came against Scottish opposition – Rangers in the 2008 UEFA Cup final at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Zenit live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal