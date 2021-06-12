Euro 2020 – Phil Foden: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Phil Foden will be a key player for England at this summer's European Championship.

The attacking midfielder has won six caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2020.

England have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee England a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Phil Foden play for?

Foden plays for Manchester City, the club he supported as a boy. Born in Stockport, he joined the City academy at the tender age of four and gradually progressed through the youth ranks.

He made his debut for the first team in November 2017, appearing in a Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Foden has gone on to rack up 124 appearances for City, including 50 in all competitions last term.

He has already won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup.

How old is Phil Foden?

Foden was born on 28 May 2000. He is 21 years old.

What is Phil Foden’s squad number?

Foden will wear the No.20 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester City, he wears the No.47.

What is Phil Foden's net worth?

Foden has an estimated net worth of £1.5m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Phil Foden's contract length?

Foden's contract at Manchester City runs until the summer of 2024. He signed his last deal in 2018 and is reportedly set to be offered fresh terms.

What is Phil Foden's salary?

Foden earns an estimated £29,000 per week at Manchester City, according to salarysport.com. That is bound to increase in the coming months, with Foden currently among the club's lowest earners.