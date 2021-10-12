FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
The best wonderkids in FIFA 22 revealed - from the high growth to those you can slot in immediately
Have you started your FIFA 22 career, yet? You're going to want the best wonderkids in your squad.
Every year, some of the best youngsters in the real world are included as high-potential players of the future in the FIFA series and this year is no different. With so many exciting starlets around the world right now, you might even want to bed some of these in straight away.
Some are slow burners while others will make an instant impact - here are the 150 top wonderkids in the game that you'll need to purchase.
Goalkeepers
|Club
|Position
|Age
|FIFA 22 rating
|Potential rating
|Growth
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Contract
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|Genk
|GK
|19
|71
|87
|+16
|1*
|3*
|2023
|Lautaro Morales
|Lanus
|GK
|21
|72
|85
|+13
|1*
|3*
|2023
|Illan Meslier
|Leeds United
|GK
|21
|77
|85
|+8
|1*
|2*
|2026
|Diogo Costa
|Porto
|GK
|21
|73
|85
|+12
|1*
|3*
|2022
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|GK
|20
|75
|83
|+8
|1*
|3*
|2022
|Gavin Bazunu
|Portsmouth
|GK
|18
|64
|82
|+18
|1*
|2*
|2024
Naturally, there are fewer young goalkeepers who are guaranteed bets to flourish than there are players in other positions.
Leeds United's Illan Meslier is already a safe pair of hands, rated at 77 and a starter in the Premier League - but if you're thinking towards the future, your best option is Belgian custodian, Maarten Vandevoordt. He'd develop into an 87-rated keeper on the game.
Look out for Irishman Gavin Bazunu too - he's on loan from Manchester City and has a growth of 18 points across his maturation.
Defenders
|Club
|Position
|Age
|FIFA 22 rating
|Potential rating
|Growth
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Contract
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|20
|82
|89
|+7
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
|LWB
|19
|78
|88
|+10
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|19
|75
|87
|+12
|3*
|4*
|2026
|Pedro Porro
|Sporting
|RWB
|21
|80
|87
|+7
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Goncalo Inacio
|Sporting CP
|CB
|20
|76
|86
|+10
|2*
|2*
|2025
|Jurrien Timber
|Ajax
|CB
|20
|75
|86
|+11
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Maxence Lacroix
|VfL Wolfsburg
|CB
|21
|79
|86
|+7
|2*
|2*
|2024
|Leonidas Stergiou
|St. Gallen
|CB
|19
|67
|86
|+19
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Wesley Fofana
|Leicester City
|CB
|20
|78
|86
|+8
|2*
|3*
|2025
|Eric Garcia
|Barcelona
|CB
|20
|77
|86
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2026
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|RWB
|21
|81
|86
|+5
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Mario Vuskovic
|Hamburg
|CB
|19
|72
|85
|+13
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|VfL Bochum
|CB
|19
|71
|85
|+14
|2*
|5*
|2024
|Sven Botman
|Lille
|CB
|21
|79
|85
|+6
|2*
|3*
|2025
|Tanguy Kouassi
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|19
|71
|85
|+14
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Mohamed Simakan
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|21
|75
|85
|+10
|2*
|2*
|2026
|Ozan Kabak
|Norwich City
|CB
|21
|76
|85
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Luca Netz
Borussia M'gladbach
|LB
|18
|69
|85
|+16
|2*
|3*
|2026
|Devyne Rensch
|Ajax
|RB
|18
|73
|85
|+12
|3*
|5*
|2025
|Sergino Dest
|Barcelona
|RB
|20
|76
|85
|+9
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Jayden Bogle
Sheffield United
|RWB
|21
|74
|85
|+11
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Nehuen Perez
|Udinese
|CB
|21
|75
|84
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2026
|Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
|RB
|20
|74
|84
|+10
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
|RWB
|20
|74
|84
|+10
|2*
|3*
|2025
|Perr Schuurs
|Ajax
|CB
|21
|74
|83
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2025
|Adrien Truffert
|Stade Rennais
|LB
|19
|75
|83
|+8
|2*
|3*
|2025
|Manu Sanchez
|CA Osasuna
|LB
|21
|73
|83
|+10
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Max Aarons
|Norwich City
|RB
|21
|75
|83
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Loic Bade
|Stade Rennais
|CB
|21
|74
|82
|+8
|2*
|3*
|2026
|Tiago Djalo
|Lille
|CB
|21
|74
|82
|+8
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Igor Diveev
|CSKA Moscow
|CB
|21
|73
|82
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Guillamon
|Valencia
|CB
|21
|73
|82
|+9
|2*
|4*
|2023
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Freiburg
|CB
|21
|73
|82
|+9
|2*
|3*
|2023
|Tomas Tavares
|Basel
|RB
|20
|73
|82
|+9
|4*
|2*
|2024
We're living in an age where defenders seem like they're getting better younger - and there's no better example of that than 20-year-old Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich. The Canadian is costly but he'll develop into an 89-rated left-back.
If you're looking for a longer-term project, Leonidas Stergiou is your man. He'll improve by a whopping 19 points - so sign him up now, loan him out and wait for your investment to come good.
The best back four you can build for the future - according to FIFA 22, at least - has Davies at left-back, Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro at right-back, with Josko Gvardiol and Goncalo Inacio in the middle. Safe as houses, that.
Midfielders
|Club
|Position
|Age
|FIFA 22 rating
|Potential rating
|Growth
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Contract
|Phil Foden
Manchester City
|CAM
|21
|84
|92
|+8
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|CM
|18
|81
|91
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2022
|Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
|RM
|21
|87
|91
|+4
|5*
|3*
|2026
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|CM
|19
|78
|90
|+12
|4*
|4*
|2023
|Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|18
|78
|89
|+11
|4*
|4*
|2026
|Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
|CM
|18
|79
|89
|+10
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CM
|18
|78
|89
|+11
|4*
|3*
|2027
|Mason Greenwood
Manchester United
|RM
|19
|78
|89
|+11
|3*
|5*
|2025
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|18
|76
|88
|+12
|5*
|4*
|2026
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|LM
|20
|76
|88
|+12
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Noni Madueke
|PSV
|RM
|19
|77
|88
|+11
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|RM
|19
|80
|88
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Takefusa Kubo
|Mallorca
|RM
|20
|75
|88
|+13
|4*
|4*
|2024
|Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|18
|77
|87
|+10
|4*
|2*
|2025
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|RB Leipzig
|CAM
|20
|77
|87
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2026
|Nicolo Rovella
|Genoa
|CM
|19
|70
|87
|+17
|3*
|4*
|2024
|Christos Tzolis
|Norwich City
|LM
|19
|74
|87
|+13
|4*
|4*
|2026
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Sampdoria
|LM
|21
|77
|87
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Caden Clark
New York Red Bulls
|CAM
|18
|66
|86
|+20
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Fabio Carvalho
|Fulham
|CAM
|19
|67
|86
|+19
|3*
|4*
|2022
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Arsenal
|CAM
|21
|76
|86
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2023
|Thiago Almada
|Velez Sarsfield
|CAM
|20
|74
|86
|+12
|4*
|4*
|2023
|Mohammed Kudus
|Ajax
|CAM
|21
|77
|86
|+9
|4*
|3*
|2025
|Maxence Caqueret
Olympique Lyonnais
|CDM
|21
|78
|86
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|CDM
|21
|77
|86
|+9
|3*
|4*
|2026
|Boubacar Kamara
Olympique Marseille
|CDM
|21
|80
|86
|+6
|3*
|3*
|2022
|Billy Gilmour
|Norwich City
|CM
|20
|72
|86
|+14
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Nico Melamed
|Espanyol
|LM
|20
|74
|86
|+12
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Bryan Gil
Tottenham Hotspur
|LM
|20
|76
|86
|+10
|3*
|3*
|2026
|Francisco Conceicao
|FC Porto
|RM
|18
|70
|86
|+16
|4*
|2*
|2023
|Abdallah Sima
|Stoke City
|RM
|20
|73
|86
|+13
|2*
|4*
|2025
|Facundo Pellistri
|Alaves
|RM
|19
|70
|86
|+16
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Tete
Shakhtar Donetsk
|RM
|21
|76
|86
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2023
|Pierre Dwomoh
|Antwerp
|CAM
|17
|60
|85
|+25
|3*
|3*
|2026
|Kacper Kozlowski
|Pogon Szczecin
|CAM
|17
|68
|85
|+17
|4*
|4*
|2022
|Fabio Vieira
|Porto
|CAM
|21
|72
|85
|+13
|2*
|3*
|2022
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|CAM
|19
|73
|85
|+12
|4*
|2*
|2026
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|Sampdoria
|CAM
|19
|75
|85
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Romeo Lavia
Manchester City
|CDM
|17
|62
|85
|+23
|2*
|3*
|2023
|Oliver Skipp
Tottenham Hotspur
|CDM
|20
|75
|85
|+10
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Gustavo Assuncao
|Galatasaray
|CDM
|21
|73
|85
|+12
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Charlie Patino
|Arsenal
|CM
|17
|62
|85
|+23
|2*
|3*
|2022
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|CM
|17
|68
|85
|+17
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Ilaix Moriba
|RB Leipzig
|CM
|18
|73
|85
|+12
|4*
|4*
|2026
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|CM
|20
|73
|85
|+12
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Aster Vranckx
|VfL Wolfsburg
|CM
|18
|67
|85
|+18
|3*
|5*
|2025
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|AS Monaco
|CM
|21
|79
|85
|+6
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Marcos Antonio
Shakhtar Donetsk
|CM
|21
|73
|85
|+12
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Talles Magno
New York City FC
|LM
|19
|67
|85
|+18
|5*
|4*
|2026
|Alan Velasco
|Independiente
|LM
|19
|73
|85
|+12
|4*
|3*
|2023
|Amad Diallo
Manchester United
|RM
|19
|68
|85
|+17
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Paulinho
Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|21
|73
|83
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2023
|Yari Verschaeren
|Anderlecht
|CAM
|20
|73
|83
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Khephren Thuram
|OGC Nice
|CDM
|20
|75
|83
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2022
|Mohamed Camara
|RB Salzburg
|CDM
|21
|74
|83
|+9
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Unai Vencedor
|Athletic Bilbao
|CM
|20
|75
|83
|+8
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Eljif Elmas
|Napoli
|CM
|21
|73
|83
|+10
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Diego Lainez
|Real Betis
|RM
|21
|74
|83
|+9
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Hichem Boudaoui
|OGC Nice
|CM
|21
|75
|82
|+7
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Conor Gallagher
|Crystal Palace
|CM
|21
|74
|82
|+8
|3*
|2*
|2025
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Arsenal
|CM
|21
|73
|82
|+9
|3*
|3*
|2026
|Adil Aouchiche
|Saint-Etienne
|LM
|19
|74
|82
|+8
|4*
|3*
|2023
|Luis Henrique
Olympique Marseille
|LM
|19
|74
|82
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2025
Unsurprisingly, Phil Foden and Pedri are the highest-rated midfielders in the game. They can be converted in other positions, too.
It's worth noting that a few of these players can be used in various positions, actually. Jude Bellingham will become 89-rated and is pretty handy across the field - as is Bukayo Saka, who becomes 88-rated. We fully recommend Aster Vranckx, too: the Wolfsburg 18-year-old reaches a rating of 85 and has a five-star weak foot.
Here's a challenge for you. Get Pierre Dwomoh, Romeo Lavia and Charlie Patino all in a midfield together: they're all going to improve by over 20 points each.
Forwards
|Club
|Position
|Age
|FIFA 22 rating
|Potential rating
|Growth
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Contract
|Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|21
|88
|93
|+5
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|CF
|21
|83
|91
|+8
|5*
|4*
|2026
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|LW
|18
|76
|90
|+14
|4*
|4*
|2022
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|21
|80
|90
|+10
|5*
|4*
|2025
|Ferran Torres
Manchester City
|RW
|21
|82
|90
|+8
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Dejan Kulusevski
Piemonte Calcio
|RW
|21
|81
|89
|+8
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Rayan Cherki
Olympique Lyonnais
|RW
|18
|73
|88
|+15
|5*
|5*
|2023
|Jeremy Doku
|Stade Rennais
|RW
|19
|77
|88
|+11
|4*
|3*
|2025
|Antony
|Ajax
|RW
|21
|79
|88
|+9
|5*
|3*
|2025
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|RW
|20
|79
|88
|+9
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Sassuolo
|ST
|21
|74
|88
|+14
|4*
|5*
|2022
|Kayky
Manchester City
|RW
|18
|66
|87
|+21
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|RW
|18
|73
|87
|+14
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Chelsea
|RW
|20
|77
|87
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Adam Hlozek
|Sparta Prague
|ST
|19
|76
|87
|+11
|3*
|4*
|2024
|Moise Kean
Piemonte Calcio
|ST
|21
|79
|87
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Goncalo Ramos
|Benfica
|CF
|20
|72
|86
|+14
|2*
|4*
|2025
|Pedro De la Vega
|Lanus
|RW
|20
|74
|86
|+12
|4*
|3*
|2023
|Dane Scarlett
Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|17
|63
|86
|+23
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Benjamin Sesko
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|18
|68
|86
|+18
|3*
|3*
|2026
|Karim Adeyemi
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|19
|72
|86
|+14
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Jonathan David
|Lille
|ST
|21
|78
|86
|+8
|3*
|5*
|2025
|Alexander Isak
|Real Sociedad
|ST
|21
|82
|86
|+4
|4*
|5*
|2026
|Octavian Popescu
|FCSB
|LW
|18
|70
|85
|+15
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Club Brugge
|LW
|20
|75
|85
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2024
|Pedro Neto
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|LW
|21
|78
|85
|+7
|4*
|4*
|2025
|Yusuf Demir
|Barcelona
|RW
|18
|72
|85
|+13
|4*
|3*
|2022
|Julian Alvarez
|River Plate
|RW
|21
|75
|85
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2022
|Trincao
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|RW
|21
|76
|85
|+9
|4*
|3*
|2025
|Brian Brobbey
|RB Leipzig
|ST
|19
|73
|85
|+12
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Liam Delap
Manchester City
|ST
|18
|64
|85
|+21
|2*
|4*
|2026
|Musa Juwara
|Crotone
|ST
|19
|67
|85
|+18
|2*
|3*
|2024
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Basel
|ST
|19
|68
|85
|+17
|3*
|3*
|2022
|Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ST
|19
|70
|85
|+15
|3*
|4*
|2025
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Fiorentina
|ST
|21
|78
|85
|+7
|3*
|3*
|2023
|Amine Gouiri
|Nice
|ST
|21
|78
|85
|+7
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Myron Boadu
|AS Monaco
|ST
|20
|76
|85
|+9
|3*
|5*
|2026
|Gonzalo Plata
|Real Valladolid
|RW
|20
|74
|84
|+10
|4*
|3*
|2024
|Barrenetxea
|Real Sociedad
|LW
|19
|74
|83
|+9
|4*
|4*
|2027
|Abel Ruiz
|Braga
|ST
|21
|74
|83
|+9
|4*
|3*
|2025
|Sancet
|Athletic Bilbao
|ST
|21
|73
|83
|+10
|4*
|4*
|2024
|Kang-in Lee
|Mallorca
|ST
|20
|74
|82
|+8
|4*
|3*
|2025
|Tiago Tomas
|Sporting
|ST
|19
|74
|82
|+8
|3*
|3*
|2025
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|Lens
|ST
|19
|73
|82
|+9
|3*
|3*
|2024
|Sekou Koita
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|21
|73
|82
|+9
|3*
|4*
|2024
Who's shocked to see Erling Haaland top? Not us. Look at Jeremy Doku, though - he becomes 88-rated and is perhaps the biggest forward not at a super club. Well worth testing Rennes' resolve for his services.
Dane Scarlett and Liam Delap both develop by over 20 points if you want to build the next great English front two over the course of a number of seasons, while Crotone's Musa Juwara probably comes with a very low asking price - he becomes 85-rated. Check out Rayan Cherki, too - he's a five-star skiller.
If it's Galacticos you want though, you don't need us to tell you what to build. Haaland up top, Joao Felix behind, with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres either side looks particularly tasty. All four become 90-rated or above.
