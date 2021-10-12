FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

Have you started your FIFA 22 career, yet? You're going to want the best wonderkids in your squad.

Every year, some of the best youngsters in the real world are included as high-potential players of the future in the FIFA series and this year is no different. With so many exciting starlets around the world right now, you might even want to bed some of these in straight away.

FIFA 22 REVIEW This is the most realistic game yet – but with all the madness you'd expect from EA

Some are slow burners while others will make an instant impact - here are the 150 top wonderkids in the game that you'll need to purchase.

Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers Club Position Age FIFA 22 rating Potential rating Growth Skill moves Weak foot Contract Maarten Vandevoordt Genk GK 19 71 87 +16 1* 3* 2023 Lautaro Morales Lanus GK 21 72 85 +13 1* 3* 2023 Illan Meslier Leeds United GK 21 77 85 +8 1* 2* 2026 Diogo Costa Porto GK 21 73 85 +12 1* 3* 2022 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia GK 20 75 83 +8 1* 3* 2022 Gavin Bazunu Portsmouth GK 18 64 82 +18 1* 2* 2024

Naturally, there are fewer young goalkeepers who are guaranteed bets to flourish than there are players in other positions.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier is already a safe pair of hands, rated at 77 and a starter in the Premier League - but if you're thinking towards the future, your best option is Belgian custodian, Maarten Vandevoordt. He'd develop into an 87-rated keeper on the game.

FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?

Look out for Irishman Gavin Bazunu too - he's on loan from Manchester City and has a growth of 18 points across his maturation.

Defenders

Defenders Club Position Age FIFA 22 rating Potential rating Growth Skill moves Weak foot Contract Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 20 82 89 +7 4* 4* 2025 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain LWB 19 78 88 +10 3* 4* 2025 Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig CB 19 75 87 +12 3* 4* 2026 Pedro Porro Sporting RWB 21 80 87 +7 3* 3* 2024 Goncalo Inacio Sporting CP CB 20 76 86 +10 2* 2* 2025 Jurrien Timber Ajax CB 20 75 86 +11 3* 3* 2024 Maxence Lacroix VfL Wolfsburg CB 21 79 86 +7 2* 2* 2024 Leonidas Stergiou St. Gallen CB 19 67 86 +19 2* 3* 2024 Wesley Fofana Leicester City CB 20 78 86 +8 2* 3* 2025 Eric Garcia Barcelona CB 20 77 86 +9 2* 3* 2026 Reece James Chelsea RWB 21 81 86 +5 3* 3* 2025 Mario Vuskovic Hamburg CB 19 72 85 +13 2* 3* 2024 Armel Bella-Kotchap VfL Bochum CB 19 71 85 +14 2* 5* 2024 Sven Botman Lille CB 21 79 85 +6 2* 3* 2025 Tanguy Kouassi Bayern Munich CB 19 71 85 +14 2* 3* 2024 Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig CB 21 75 85 +10 2* 2* 2026 Ozan Kabak Norwich City CB 21 76 85 +9 2* 3* 2024 Luca Netz Borussia M'gladbach LB 18 69 85 +16 2* 3* 2026 Devyne Rensch Ajax RB 18 73 85 +12 3* 5* 2025 Sergino Dest Barcelona RB 20 76 85 +9 4* 4* 2025 Jayden Bogle Sheffield United RWB 21 74 85 +11 3* 3* 2024 Nehuen Perez Udinese CB 21 75 84 +9 2* 3* 2026 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RB 20 74 84 +10 3* 3* 2025 Tariq Lamptey Brighton & Hove Albion RWB 20 74 84 +10 2* 3* 2025 Perr Schuurs Ajax CB 21 74 83 +9 2* 3* 2025 Adrien Truffert Stade Rennais LB 19 75 83 +8 2* 3* 2025 Manu Sanchez CA Osasuna LB 21 73 83 +10 3* 3* 2025 Max Aarons Norwich City RB 21 75 83 +8 3* 3* 2024 Loic Bade Stade Rennais CB 21 74 82 +8 2* 3* 2026 Tiago Djalo Lille CB 21 74 82 +8 2* 3* 2024 Igor Diveev CSKA Moscow CB 21 73 82 +9 2* 3* 2024 Guillamon Valencia CB 21 73 82 +9 2* 4* 2023 Nico Schlotterbeck Freiburg CB 21 73 82 +9 2* 3* 2023 Tomas Tavares Basel RB 20 73 82 +9 4* 2* 2024

We're living in an age where defenders seem like they're getting better younger - and there's no better example of that than 20-year-old Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich. The Canadian is costly but he'll develop into an 89-rated left-back.

If you're looking for a longer-term project, Leonidas Stergiou is your man. He'll improve by a whopping 19 points - so sign him up now, loan him out and wait for your investment to come good.

FIFA 22 How are player ratings calculated?

The best back four you can build for the future - according to FIFA 22, at least - has Davies at left-back, Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro at right-back, with Josko Gvardiol and Goncalo Inacio in the middle. Safe as houses, that.

Midfielders

Midfielders Club Position Age FIFA 22 rating Potential rating Growth Skill moves Weak foot Contract Phil Foden Manchester City CAM 21 84 92 +8 4* 3* 2024 Pedri Barcelona CM 18 81 91 +10 4* 4* 2022 Jadon Sancho Manchester United RM 21 87 91 +4 5* 3* 2026 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax CM 19 78 90 +12 4* 4* 2023 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 18 78 89 +11 4* 4* 2026 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund CM 18 79 89 +10 3* 4* 2025 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 18 78 89 +11 4* 3* 2027 Mason Greenwood Manchester United RM 19 78 89 +11 3* 5* 2025 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich LM 18 76 88 +12 5* 4* 2026 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal LM 20 76 88 +12 3* 3* 2024 Noni Madueke PSV RM 19 77 88 +11 4* 4* 2025 Bukayo Saka Arsenal RM 19 80 88 +8 3* 3* 2025 Takefusa Kubo Mallorca RM 20 75 88 +13 4* 4* 2024 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund CAM 18 77 87 +10 4* 2* 2025 Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig CAM 20 77 87 +10 4* 4* 2026 Nicolo Rovella Genoa CM 19 70 87 +17 3* 4* 2024 Christos Tzolis Norwich City LM 19 74 87 +13 4* 4* 2026 Mikkel Damsgaard Sampdoria LM 21 77 87 +10 4* 3* 2024 Caden Clark New York Red Bulls CAM 18 66 86 +20 4* 3* 2024 Fabio Carvalho Fulham CAM 19 67 86 +19 3* 4* 2022 Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal CAM 21 76 86 +10 4* 4* 2023 Thiago Almada Velez Sarsfield CAM 20 74 86 +12 4* 4* 2023 Mohammed Kudus Ajax CAM 21 77 86 +9 4* 3* 2025 Maxence Caqueret Olympique Lyonnais CDM 21 78 86 +8 3* 3* 2023 Sandro Tonali AC Milan CDM 21 77 86 +9 3* 4* 2026 Boubacar Kamara Olympique Marseille CDM 21 80 86 +6 3* 3* 2022 Billy Gilmour Norwich City CM 20 72 86 +14 3* 3* 2023 Nico Melamed Espanyol LM 20 74 86 +12 4* 3* 2024 Bryan Gil Tottenham Hotspur LM 20 76 86 +10 3* 3* 2026 Francisco Conceicao FC Porto RM 18 70 86 +16 4* 2* 2023 Abdallah Sima Stoke City RM 20 73 86 +13 2* 4* 2025 Facundo Pellistri Alaves RM 19 70 86 +16 3* 3* 2025 Tete Shakhtar Donetsk RM 21 76 86 +10 4* 3* 2023 Pierre Dwomoh Antwerp CAM 17 60 85 +25 3* 3* 2026 Kacper Kozlowski Pogon Szczecin CAM 17 68 85 +17 4* 4* 2022 Fabio Vieira Porto CAM 21 72 85 +13 2* 3* 2022 Michael Olise Crystal Palace CAM 19 73 85 +12 4* 2* 2026 Mohamed Ihattaren Sampdoria CAM 19 75 85 +10 4* 4* 2025 Romeo Lavia Manchester City CDM 17 62 85 +23 2* 3* 2023 Oliver Skipp Tottenham Hotspur CDM 20 75 85 +10 2* 3* 2024 Gustavo Assuncao Galatasaray CDM 21 73 85 +12 3* 3* 2025 Charlie Patino Arsenal CM 17 62 85 +23 2* 3* 2022 Gavi Barcelona CM 17 68 85 +17 3* 3* 2023 Ilaix Moriba RB Leipzig CM 18 73 85 +12 4* 4* 2026 Curtis Jones Liverpool CM 20 73 85 +12 4* 4* 2025 Aster Vranckx VfL Wolfsburg CM 18 67 85 +18 3* 5* 2025 Aurelien Tchouameni AS Monaco CM 21 79 85 +6 3* 3* 2024 Marcos Antonio Shakhtar Donetsk CM 21 73 85 +12 3* 3* 2025 Talles Magno New York City FC LM 19 67 85 +18 5* 4* 2026 Alan Velasco Independiente LM 19 73 85 +12 4* 3* 2023 Amad Diallo Manchester United RM 19 68 85 +17 3* 4* 2025 Paulinho Bayer Leverkusen CAM 21 73 83 +10 4* 3* 2023 Yari Verschaeren Anderlecht CAM 20 73 83 +10 4* 3* 2024 Khephren Thuram OGC Nice CDM 20 75 83 +8 3* 3* 2022 Mohamed Camara RB Salzburg CDM 21 74 83 +9 3* 3* 2025 Unai Vencedor Athletic Bilbao CM 20 75 83 +8 3* 4* 2025 Eljif Elmas Napoli CM 21 73 83 +10 3* 4* 2025 Diego Lainez Real Betis RM 21 74 83 +9 4* 3* 2024 Hichem Boudaoui OGC Nice CM 21 75 82 +7 3* 3* 2023 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace CM 21 74 82 +8 3* 2* 2025 Albert Sambi Lokonga Arsenal CM 21 73 82 +9 3* 3* 2026 Adil Aouchiche Saint-Etienne LM 19 74 82 +8 4* 3* 2023 Luis Henrique Olympique Marseille LM 19 74 82 +8 3* 3* 2025

Unsurprisingly, Phil Foden and Pedri are the highest-rated midfielders in the game. They can be converted in other positions, too.

It's worth noting that a few of these players can be used in various positions, actually. Jude Bellingham will become 89-rated and is pretty handy across the field - as is Bukayo Saka, who becomes 88-rated. We fully recommend Aster Vranckx, too: the Wolfsburg 18-year-old reaches a rating of 85 and has a five-star weak foot.

RANKED! The 10 best teams to play as on FIFA 22

Here's a challenge for you. Get Pierre Dwomoh, Romeo Lavia and Charlie Patino all in a midfield together: they're all going to improve by over 20 points each.

Forwards

Forwards Club Position Age FIFA 22 rating Potential rating Growth Skill moves Weak foot Contract Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund ST 21 88 93 +5 3* 3* 2024 Joao Felix Atletico Madrid CF 21 83 91 +8 5* 4* 2026 Ansu Fati Barcelona LW 18 76 90 +14 4* 4* 2022 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 21 80 90 +10 5* 4* 2025 Ferran Torres Manchester City RW 21 82 90 +8 4* 4* 2025 Dejan Kulusevski Piemonte Calcio RW 21 81 89 +8 4* 3* 2024 Rayan Cherki Olympique Lyonnais RW 18 73 88 +15 5* 5* 2023 Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais RW 19 77 88 +11 4* 3* 2025 Antony Ajax RW 21 79 88 +9 5* 3* 2025 Rodrygo Real Madrid RW 20 79 88 +9 4* 4* 2025 Giacomo Raspadori Sassuolo ST 21 74 88 +14 4* 5* 2022 Kayky Manchester City RW 18 66 87 +21 3* 3* 2025 Harvey Elliott Liverpool RW 18 73 87 +14 4* 4* 2025 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea RW 20 77 87 +10 4* 3* 2024 Adam Hlozek Sparta Prague ST 19 76 87 +11 3* 4* 2024 Moise Kean Piemonte Calcio ST 21 79 87 +8 3* 3* 2024 Goncalo Ramos Benfica CF 20 72 86 +14 2* 4* 2025 Pedro De la Vega Lanus RW 20 74 86 +12 4* 3* 2023 Dane Scarlett Tottenham Hotspur ST 17 63 86 +23 3* 3* 2023 Benjamin Sesko RB Salzburg ST 18 68 86 +18 3* 3* 2026 Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg ST 19 72 86 +14 4* 3* 2024 Jonathan David Lille ST 21 78 86 +8 3* 5* 2025 Alexander Isak Real Sociedad ST 21 82 86 +4 4* 5* 2026 Octavian Popescu FCSB LW 18 70 85 +15 3* 3* 2024 Charles De Ketelaere Club Brugge LW 20 75 85 +10 4* 4* 2024 Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers LW 21 78 85 +7 4* 4* 2025 Yusuf Demir Barcelona RW 18 72 85 +13 4* 3* 2022 Julian Alvarez River Plate RW 21 75 85 +10 4* 3* 2022 Trincao Wolverhampton Wanderers RW 21 76 85 +9 4* 3* 2025 Brian Brobbey RB Leipzig ST 19 73 85 +12 3* 4* 2025 Liam Delap Manchester City ST 18 64 85 +21 2* 4* 2026 Musa Juwara Crotone ST 19 67 85 +18 2* 3* 2024 Sebastiano Esposito Basel ST 19 68 85 +17 3* 3* 2022 Fabio Silva Wolverhampton Wanderers ST 19 70 85 +15 3* 4* 2025 Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina ST 21 78 85 +7 3* 3* 2023 Amine Gouiri Nice ST 21 78 85 +7 4* 3* 2024 Myron Boadu AS Monaco ST 20 76 85 +9 3* 5* 2026 Gonzalo Plata Real Valladolid RW 20 74 84 +10 4* 3* 2024 Barrenetxea Real Sociedad LW 19 74 83 +9 4* 4* 2027 Abel Ruiz Braga ST 21 74 83 +9 4* 3* 2025 Sancet Athletic Bilbao ST 21 73 83 +10 4* 4* 2024 Kang-in Lee Mallorca ST 20 74 82 +8 4* 3* 2025 Tiago Tomas Sporting ST 19 74 82 +8 3* 3* 2025 Arnaud Kalimuendo Lens ST 19 73 82 +9 3* 3* 2024 Sekou Koita RB Salzburg ST 21 73 82 +9 3* 4* 2024

Who's shocked to see Erling Haaland top? Not us. Look at Jeremy Doku, though - he becomes 88-rated and is perhaps the biggest forward not at a super club. Well worth testing Rennes' resolve for his services.

Dane Scarlett and Liam Delap both develop by over 20 points if you want to build the next great English front two over the course of a number of seasons, while Crotone's Musa Juwara probably comes with a very low asking price - he becomes 85-rated. Check out Rayan Cherki, too - he's a five-star skiller.

FIFA 22 Who are the quickest players and 5* skillers in the game?

If it's Galacticos you want though, you don't need us to tell you what to build. Haaland up top, Joao Felix behind, with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres either side looks particularly tasty. All four become 90-rated or above.

NOW READ

FIFA 22 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FIFA 22 tips How to do Creative Runs