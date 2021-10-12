Trending

FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

The best wonderkids in FIFA 22 revealed - from the high growth to those you can slot in immediately

Have you started your FIFA 22 career, yet? You're going to want the best wonderkids in your squad.

Every year, some of the best youngsters in the real world are included as high-potential players of the future in the FIFA series and this year is no different. With so many exciting starlets around the world right now, you might even want to bed some of these in straight away.

Some are slow burners while others will make an instant impact - here are the 150 top wonderkids in the game that you'll need to purchase.

Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers
ClubPositionAgeFIFA 22 ratingPotential ratingGrowthSkill movesWeak footContract
Maarten VandevoordtGenkGK197187+161*3*2023
Lautaro MoralesLanusGK217285+131*3*2023
Illan MeslierLeeds UnitedGK217785+81*2*2026
Diogo CostaPortoGK217385+121*3*2022
Giorgi MamardashviliValenciaGK207583+81*3*2022
Gavin BazunuPortsmouthGK186482+181*2*2024

Naturally, there are fewer young goalkeepers who are guaranteed bets to flourish than there are players in other positions. 

Leeds United's Illan Meslier is already a safe pair of hands, rated at 77 and a starter in the Premier League - but if you're thinking towards the future, your best option is Belgian custodian, Maarten Vandevoordt. He'd develop into an 87-rated keeper on the game.

Look out for Irishman Gavin Bazunu too - he's on loan from Manchester City and has a growth of 18 points across his maturation. 

Defenders

Defenders
ClubPositionAgeFIFA 22 ratingPotential ratingGrowthSkill movesWeak footContract
Alphonso DaviesBayern MunichLB208289+74*4*2025
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
LWB197888+103*4*2025
Josko GvardiolRB LeipzigCB197587+123*4*2026
Pedro PorroSportingRWB218087+73*3*2024
Goncalo InacioSporting CPCB207686+102*2*2025
Jurrien TimberAjaxCB207586+113*3*2024
Maxence LacroixVfL WolfsburgCB217986+72*2*2024
Leonidas StergiouSt. GallenCB196786+192*3*2024
Wesley FofanaLeicester CityCB207886+82*3*2025
Eric GarciaBarcelonaCB207786+92*3*2026
Reece JamesChelseaRWB218186+53*3*2025
Mario VuskovicHamburgCB197285+132*3*2024
Armel Bella-KotchapVfL BochumCB197185+142*5*2024
Sven BotmanLilleCB217985+62*3*2025
Tanguy KouassiBayern MunichCB197185+142*3*2024
Mohamed SimakanRB LeipzigCB217585+102*2*2026
Ozan KabakNorwich CityCB217685+92*3*2024
Luca Netz
Borussia M'gladbach
LB186985+162*3*2026
Devyne RenschAjaxRB187385+123*5*2025
Sergino DestBarcelonaRB207685+94*4*2025
Jayden Bogle
Sheffield United
RWB217485+113*3*2024
Nehuen PerezUdineseCB217584+92*3*2026
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RB207484+103*3*2025
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
RWB207484+102*3*2025
Perr SchuursAjaxCB217483+92*3*2025
Adrien TruffertStade RennaisLB197583+82*3*2025
Manu SanchezCA OsasunaLB217383+103*3*2025
Max AaronsNorwich CityRB217583+83*3*2024
Loic BadeStade RennaisCB217482+82*3*2026
Tiago DjaloLilleCB217482+82*3*2024
Igor DiveevCSKA MoscowCB217382+92*3*2024
GuillamonValenciaCB217382+92*4*2023
Nico SchlotterbeckFreiburgCB217382+92*3*2023
Tomas TavaresBaselRB207382+94*2*2024

We're living in an age where defenders seem like they're getting better younger - and there's no better example of that than 20-year-old Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich. The Canadian is costly but he'll develop into an 89-rated left-back. 

If you're looking for a longer-term project, Leonidas Stergiou is your man. He'll improve by a whopping 19 points - so sign him up now, loan him out and wait for your investment to come good. 

The best back four you can build for the future - according to FIFA 22, at least - has Davies at left-back, Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro at right-back, with Josko Gvardiol and Goncalo Inacio in the middle. Safe as houses, that. 

Midfielders

Midfielders
ClubPositionAgeFIFA 22 ratingPotential ratingGrowthSkill movesWeak footContract
Phil Foden
Manchester City
CAM218492+84*3*2024
PedriBarcelonaCM188191+104*4*2022
Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
RM218791+45*3*2026
Ryan GravenberchAjaxCM197890+124*4*2023
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM187889+114*4*2026
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
CM187989+103*4*2025
Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridCM187889+114*3*2027
Mason Greenwood
Manchester United
RM197889+113*5*2025
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichLM187688+125*4*2026
Gabriel MartinelliArsenalLM207688+123*3*2024
Noni MaduekePSVRM197788+114*4*2025
Bukayo SakaArsenalRM198088+83*3*2025
Takefusa KuboMallorcaRM207588+134*4*2024
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
CAM187787+104*2*2025
Dominik SzoboszlaiRB LeipzigCAM207787+104*4*2026
Nicolo RovellaGenoaCM197087+173*4*2024
Christos TzolisNorwich CityLM197487+134*4*2026
Mikkel DamsgaardSampdoriaLM217787+104*3*2024
Caden Clark
New York Red Bulls
CAM186686+204*3*2024
Fabio CarvalhoFulhamCAM196786+193*4*2022
Emile Smith RoweArsenalCAM217686+104*4*2023
Thiago AlmadaVelez SarsfieldCAM207486+124*4*2023
Mohammed KudusAjaxCAM217786+94*3*2025
Maxence Caqueret
Olympique Lyonnais
CDM217886+83*3*2023
Sandro TonaliAC MilanCDM217786+93*4*2026
Boubacar Kamara
Olympique Marseille
CDM218086+63*3*2022
Billy GilmourNorwich CityCM207286+143*3*2023
Nico MelamedEspanyolLM207486+124*3*2024
Bryan Gil
Tottenham Hotspur
LM207686+103*3*2026
Francisco ConceicaoFC PortoRM187086+164*2*2023
Abdallah SimaStoke CityRM207386+132*4*2025
Facundo PellistriAlavesRM197086+163*3*2025
Tete
Shakhtar Donetsk
RM217686+104*3*2023
Pierre DwomohAntwerpCAM176085+253*3*2026
Kacper KozlowskiPogon SzczecinCAM176885+174*4*2022
Fabio VieiraPortoCAM217285+132*3*2022
Michael OliseCrystal PalaceCAM197385+124*2*2026
Mohamed IhattarenSampdoriaCAM197585+104*4*2025
Romeo Lavia
Manchester City
CDM176285+232*3*2023
Oliver Skipp
Tottenham Hotspur
CDM207585+102*3*2024
Gustavo AssuncaoGalatasarayCDM217385+123*3*2025
Charlie PatinoArsenalCM176285+232*3*2022
GaviBarcelonaCM176885+173*3*2023
Ilaix MoribaRB LeipzigCM187385+124*4*2026
Curtis JonesLiverpoolCM207385+124*4*2025
Aster VranckxVfL WolfsburgCM186785+183*5*2025
Aurelien TchouameniAS MonacoCM217985+63*3*2024
Marcos Antonio
Shakhtar Donetsk
CM217385+123*3*2025
Talles Magno
New York City FC
LM196785+185*4*2026
Alan VelascoIndependienteLM197385+124*3*2023
Amad Diallo
Manchester United
RM196885+173*4*2025
Paulinho
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM217383+104*3*2023
Yari VerschaerenAnderlechtCAM207383+104*3*2024
Khephren ThuramOGC NiceCDM207583+83*3*2022
Mohamed CamaraRB SalzburgCDM217483+93*3*2025
Unai VencedorAthletic BilbaoCM207583+83*4*2025
Eljif ElmasNapoliCM217383+103*4*2025
Diego LainezReal BetisRM217483+94*3*2024
Hichem BoudaouiOGC NiceCM217582+73*3*2023
Conor GallagherCrystal PalaceCM217482+83*2*2025
Albert Sambi LokongaArsenalCM217382+93*3*2026
Adil AouchicheSaint-EtienneLM197482+84*3*2023
Luis Henrique
Olympique Marseille
LM197482+83*3*2025

Unsurprisingly, Phil Foden and Pedri are the highest-rated midfielders in the game. They can be converted in other positions, too.

It's worth noting that a few of these players can be used in various positions, actually. Jude Bellingham will become 89-rated and is pretty handy across the field - as is Bukayo Saka, who becomes 88-rated. We fully recommend Aster Vranckx, too: the Wolfsburg 18-year-old reaches a rating of 85 and has a five-star weak foot.  

Here's a challenge for you. Get Pierre Dwomoh, Romeo Lavia and Charlie Patino all in a midfield together: they're all going to improve by over 20 points each.

Forwards

Forwards
ClubPositionAgeFIFA 22 ratingPotential ratingGrowthSkill movesWeak footContract
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
ST218893+53*3*2024
Joao FelixAtletico MadridCF218391+85*4*2026
Ansu FatiBarcelonaLW187690+144*4*2022
Vinicius JrReal MadridLW218090+105*4*2025
Ferran Torres
Manchester City
RW218290+84*4*2025
Dejan Kulusevski
Piemonte Calcio
RW218189+84*3*2024
Rayan Cherki
Olympique Lyonnais
RW187388+155*5*2023
Jeremy DokuStade RennaisRW197788+114*3*2025
AntonyAjaxRW217988+95*3*2025
RodrygoReal MadridRW207988+94*4*2025
Giacomo RaspadoriSassuoloST217488+144*5*2022
Kayky
Manchester City
RW186687+213*3*2025
Harvey ElliottLiverpoolRW187387+144*4*2025
Callum Hudson-OdoiChelseaRW207787+104*3*2024
Adam HlozekSparta PragueST197687+113*4*2024
Moise Kean
Piemonte Calcio
ST217987+83*3*2024
Goncalo RamosBenficaCF207286+142*4*2025
Pedro De la VegaLanusRW207486+124*3*2023
Dane Scarlett
Tottenham Hotspur
ST176386+233*3*2023
Benjamin SeskoRB SalzburgST186886+183*3*2026
Karim AdeyemiRB SalzburgST197286+144*3*2024
Jonathan DavidLilleST217886+83*5*2025
Alexander IsakReal SociedadST218286+44*5*2026
Octavian PopescuFCSBLW187085+153*3*2024
Charles De KetelaereClub BruggeLW207585+104*4*2024
Pedro Neto
Wolverhampton Wanderers
LW217885+74*4*2025
Yusuf DemirBarcelonaRW187285+134*3*2022
Julian AlvarezRiver PlateRW217585+104*3*2022
Trincao
Wolverhampton Wanderers
RW217685+94*3*2025
Brian BrobbeyRB LeipzigST197385+123*4*2025
Liam Delap
Manchester City
ST186485+212*4*2026
Musa JuwaraCrotoneST196785+182*3*2024
Sebastiano EspositoBaselST196885+173*3*2022
Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers
ST197085+153*4*2025
Dusan VlahovicFiorentinaST217885+73*3*2023
Amine GouiriNiceST217885+74*3*2024
Myron BoaduAS MonacoST207685+93*5*2026
Gonzalo PlataReal ValladolidRW207484+104*3*2024
BarrenetxeaReal SociedadLW197483+94*4*2027
Abel RuizBragaST217483+94*3*2025
SancetAthletic BilbaoST217383+104*4*2024
Kang-in LeeMallorcaST207482+84*3*2025
Tiago TomasSportingST197482+83*3*2025
Arnaud KalimuendoLensST197382+93*3*2024
Sekou KoitaRB SalzburgST217382+93*4*2024

Who's shocked to see Erling Haaland top? Not us. Look at Jeremy Doku, though - he becomes 88-rated and is perhaps the biggest forward not at a super club. Well worth testing Rennes' resolve for his services.

Dane Scarlett and Liam Delap both develop by over 20 points if you want to build the next great English front two over the course of a number of seasons, while Crotone's Musa Juwara probably comes with a very low asking price - he becomes 85-rated. Check out Rayan Cherki, too - he's a five-star skiller.

If it's Galacticos you want though, you don't need us to tell you what to build. Haaland up top, Joao Felix behind, with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres either side looks particularly tasty. All four become 90-rated or above. 

