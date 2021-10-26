Trending

Football Manager 2022: The best finishers in the game on FM22

By

Football Manager 2022 is out - and these are the lads you want a chance to fall to in the box

Football Manager 2022
(Image credit: Future)

The hardest thing in football is to score goals - so securing a top player with good finishing in Football Manager 2022 is a must.

And anyway - knowing who the best finishers around are isn't just useful for your scouting department knowing who to bring in. You're going to come up against some top talent throughout your career: so who do you double-mark in the area?

FM22 All the Football Manager 2022 wonderkids you'll need to sign

There are some surprising and not-so-surprising names this year...

Players ranked by finishing
PlayerFinishingClubNationalityAgePositionEstimated cost
Fabio Quagliarella20SampdoriaItaly38Forward£550k
Luis Suarez19Atletico MadridUruguay34Forward£18m
Mauro Icardi19Paris Saint-GermainArgentina28Forward£27m
Duvan Zapata19AtalantaColombia30Forward£41m
Kylian Mbappe18Paris Saint-GermainFrance22Forward£115m
Gonzalo Higuain18Inter MiamiArgentina33ForwardNot for sale
Arkadiusz Milik18Olympique MarseillePoland27Forward£18m
Dusan Vlahovic18FiorentinaSerbia21Forward£51m
Dries Mertens18NapoliBelgium34Forward£6m
Luis Muriel18AtalantaColombia30Forward£35m
Jamie Vardy18Leicester CityEngland34ForwardNot for sale
Paco Alcacer18VillarrealSpain27Forward£28m
Michael Gregoritsch18AugsburgAustria27Forward£5m
Krzysztof Piatek18Hertha BerlinPoland26Forward£14m
Pedro Goncalves18SportingPortugal23Forward£38m
Nils Petersen18FreiburgGermany32Forward£5.4m
Mason Greenwood18Manchester UnitedEngland19Forward£66m
Kelechi Iheanacho18Leicester CityNigeria24Forward£45m
Arthur Cabral18BaselBrazil23Forward£14m
Burak Yilmaz18LilleTurkey35Forward£1.2m
Marco Paixao18AitayPortugal36Forward£300k

While finishing is the most important stat when it comes to determining how good your player is in front of goal, it's also worth looking at their composure and decisions. These stats will also help to show you how likely a player is to bury a chance.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FM22 12 teams to start a career with

FM22 Facepack guide: how to install real names, kits, skins and badges

FM22 All the best free agents to watch out for this year