Football Manager 2022: The best finishers in the game on FM22

The hardest thing in football is to score goals - so securing a top player with good finishing in Football Manager 2022 is a must.

And anyway - knowing who the best finishers around are isn't just useful for your scouting department knowing who to bring in. You're going to come up against some top talent throughout your career: so who do you double-mark in the area?

FM22 All the Football Manager 2022 wonderkids you'll need to sign

There are some surprising and not-so-surprising names this year...

Players ranked by finishing Player Finishing Club Nationality Age Position Estimated cost Fabio Quagliarella 20 Sampdoria Italy 38 Forward £550k Luis Suarez 19 Atletico Madrid Uruguay 34 Forward £18m Mauro Icardi 19 Paris Saint-Germain Argentina 28 Forward £27m Duvan Zapata 19 Atalanta Colombia 30 Forward £41m Kylian Mbappe 18 Paris Saint-Germain France 22 Forward £115m Gonzalo Higuain 18 Inter Miami Argentina 33 Forward Not for sale Arkadiusz Milik 18 Olympique Marseille Poland 27 Forward £18m Dusan Vlahovic 18 Fiorentina Serbia 21 Forward £51m Dries Mertens 18 Napoli Belgium 34 Forward £6m Luis Muriel 18 Atalanta Colombia 30 Forward £35m Jamie Vardy 18 Leicester City England 34 Forward Not for sale Paco Alcacer 18 Villarreal Spain 27 Forward £28m Michael Gregoritsch 18 Augsburg Austria 27 Forward £5m Krzysztof Piatek 18 Hertha Berlin Poland 26 Forward £14m Pedro Goncalves 18 Sporting Portugal 23 Forward £38m Nils Petersen 18 Freiburg Germany 32 Forward £5.4m Mason Greenwood 18 Manchester United England 19 Forward £66m Kelechi Iheanacho 18 Leicester City Nigeria 24 Forward £45m Arthur Cabral 18 Basel Brazil 23 Forward £14m Burak Yilmaz 18 Lille Turkey 35 Forward £1.2m Marco Paixao 18 Aitay Portugal 36 Forward £300k

While finishing is the most important stat when it comes to determining how good your player is in front of goal, it's also worth looking at their composure and decisions. These stats will also help to show you how likely a player is to bury a chance.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FM22 12 teams to start a career with

FM22 Facepack guide: how to install real names, kits, skins and badges