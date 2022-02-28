Quiz! Can you name the last 60 managers to get promoted to the Premier League?

You have 12 minutes to guess 60 players.

No Leeds United fan wanted it to end this way. Marcelo Bielsa has been relieved of duties at Elland Road after almost four years at the helm (well, the bucket).

And it's a difficult decision to have made for a number of reasons – not least because this is the man who brought the Peacocks back to the promised land. Plenty of clubs have been in this predicament in recent years, too.

It's a tricky one, isn't it? As much as you want to reward the manager who got you promoted, the aim once you're in the Premier League is to stay there, of course. Looking through the list of managers who managed to get promoted from the Championship, there's a real mix. Those who managed to replicate second tier form, those who faded fast and those who managed some of the former and some of the latter – like Senor Bielsa himself.

We're looking for the last 60 promoted bosses – that's over the course of two decades… almost as long as Leeds were trying to get back to the Prem.

