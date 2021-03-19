France Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the France Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Didier Deschamps has picked a strong squad for Les Bleus, including fresh faces and seasoned veterans of his World Cup-winning squad of three years' ago.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the France squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

France Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The big news from France's recent call-ups is the re-introduction for Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele. Dembele was a member of Deschamps's 2018 World Cup side but hasn't received a cap since 2019.

Dembele's recall comes at the expense of the likes of Nabil Fekir and Marcus Thuram, who were both present for France's internationals last November. Other notable absences include Bundesliga pair Dayot Upamecano and Corentin Tolisso, along with Ligue 1 midfield talents Houssem Aouar and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Premier League, however, is well-represented in Les Bleus' line-up. Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are both part of the squad, while Alphonse Areola of Fulham is rewarded for his good recent form. Captain Hugo Lloris returns with Tottenham teammate Tanguy Ndombele, while Chelsea have three representatives in Kante, Zouma and Giroud.

France face Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina in their World Cup qualifying group in the next month.

