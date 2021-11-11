Germany v Liechtenstein live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Germany v Liechtenstein live stream, Thursday 11 November, 7.45pm GMT

Germany will be looking to extend their winning run to six matches when Liechtenstein visit the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft have already booked their place at the 2022 World Cup. They sit top of Group J with 21 points from a possible 24, and hold an eight-point advantage over Romania in second spot with two games remaining. The battle for second place in this group looks set to go down to the wire, but neither team competing in this match will finish anywhere other than their current positions of first place and last.

Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Low as Germany manager after the European Championship. He boasts a 100 per cent record going into the November international break, having guided the four-time world champions to victories over Liechtenstein, Armenia, Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia by an aggregate scoreline of 18-1. Stiffer tests lie ahead but Flick has made a promising start to his tenure.

Liechtenstein have collected only one point from their eight qualifiers to date. That draw came against Armenia in September, just a few days after they had restricted Germany to a 2-0 win in Switzerland. Liechtenstein would no doubt settle for a similarly narrow defeat this time round, although their task is made more difficult by virtue of the game being in Germany.

Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Draxler have earned recalls to the Mannschaft squad, while Wolfsburg striker Lukas Nmecha will hope to make his debut for the senior side after an impressive goalscoring record at under-21 level. Chelsea forward Timo Werner will remain in London as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Liechtenstein’s squad is dominated by players who ply their trade at home. A handful represent clubs in Switzerland, including the captain Nicolas Hasler, while the defender Daniel Brandle plays for SV Pullach in the lower leagues of German football.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday, 11 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Red Button. See below for international broadcast options.

