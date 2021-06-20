Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Italy v Wales live stream, ITV, Sunday 20 June, 5pm BST

Italy will be looking to make it nine points from nine when they face Wales in their final Group A game on Sunday.

Roberto Mancini’s men have arguably been the most impressive performers of Euro 2020 to date, with a pair of 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland. Much has been made of their opponents’ shortcomings in those matches, but that was in large part because of Italy’s fantastic displays.

The Azzurri, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, have been superb so far and are perhaps the closest things to a top-level club side at the tournament in terms of their coherence and front-foot identity.

Mancini deserves great credit for the job he has done rejuvenating the national team from their lowest ebb three years ago. Italy’s possession has always had purpose, and they have combined excellent ball circulation with direct running and coordinated closing-down.

It is notable, too, that Mancini’s side have now gone 10 games without conceding. It is still early days in the competition, but Italy currently look like a strong contender to go all the way.

Wales were also celebrating on Wednesday, as their 2-0 defeat of Turkey in effect booked their place in the knockout phase. Rob Page’s side are not mathematically through to the round of 16, but a return of four points will almost certainly be sufficient for Wales to remain in the tournament.

Their triumph in Baku was fully deserved, as the Dragons cut through an insipid Turkey side time and time again. Gareth Bale, often dropping deeper into a more creative role, was superb, and Aaron Ramsey continually made threatening runs in behind the opposition defence.

Although Turkey put the pressure on in the second half, Wales always looked comfortable. They might yet even finish top of Group A, particularly if Italy rotate their side ahead of the knockouts.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and game is being shown on ITV/ITV Hub.

