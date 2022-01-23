Leicester City v Brighton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Brighton live stream, Sunday 23 January, 2pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to bounce back from the heartache of their defeat by Tottenham when Brighton visit the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Having not played a Premier League match since the end of 2021, Leicester looked set to make a triumphant return to top-flight action on Wednesday. As their match with Tottenham entered the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, the Foxes held a 2-1 lead. Incredibly, they went on to lose the game.

Steven Bergwijn was the hero for Spurs, scoring two late goals to turn the match on its head. Brendan Rodgers tried to put on a brave face afterwards, but the nature of the defeat will have wounded him and his Leicester players. With several key players missing and their opponents in good form, the Foxes might find it difficult to bounce back with a win this weekend.

Brighton are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last nine games. They are up to ninth in the table, just six points behind Arsenal in sixth, and Graham Potter will feel his team deserved more than a pair of 1-1 draws in recent meetings with Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Only four teams have better defensive records this term than Albion, but a failure to put chances away continues to be their achilles heel.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, all of whom are injured.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Papy Mendy and Wilfred Ndidi are in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, but Ghana's early elimination from that competition means Daniel Amartey could be involved in some capacity on Sunday.

Brighton will have to make do without Jeremy Sarmiento, Enock Mwepu and Jason Steele due to injury. Yves Bissouma is at the Cup of Nations, while Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Adam Lallana will all need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 23 January. See below for international broadcast options.

