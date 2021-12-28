Leicester City v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Liverpool live stream, Tuesday 28 December, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table when they face Leicester on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now played one fewer game than table-topping Manchester City after their Boxing Day meeting with Leeds was called off. City return to action on Wednesday, so Liverpool can move back to within three points of the champions with victory at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham in their last Premier League fixture, a few days after which they beat Leicester in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' men scored three times against Manchester City on Boxing Day, but that was not enough to prevent a 6-3 defeat. Leicester have won only two of their last eight matches in the Premier League, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see them pushing the top four close as they have done in recent campaigns.

Conceding goals has been Leicester's biggest problem this term: only Leeds, Norwich and Newcastle have had their backlines breached more often than the Foxes. Unless they tighten up at the back, Leicester might struggle to even finish in the top half.

Andy Robertson is suspended for Liverpool after his pre-Christmas red card against Spurs. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara are out with Covid-19, while Nat Phillips, Adrian and Harvey Elliott are injured. This will be Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's penultimate club game before they jet off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of next week.

Leicester will be forced to persevere with the patched-up defence they deployed against Manchester City, with Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand all sidelined. Danny Ward, Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka will also be missing for the Foxes.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

