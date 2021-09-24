Manchester City squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Manchester City's season may have ultimately ended in disappointment as they lost the Champions League final to Chelsea, but a fifth Premier League title set them apart as the best team in the land.

Despite a poor start by their standards - they won only five of the first ten league games - City were convincing champions again in the end.

Pep Guardiola's side may not have surpassed their historic 2017/18 total of 100 points, but they did break another record, with their 15 straight wins from December to March - part of a 19-game unbeaten run - the most in a single Premier League season.

After that, the title felt like an inevitability, and while they had a few wobbles - including a home defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United - they ultimately sealed the deal with three games to spare, finishing 12 points clear of United in second.

Like so many great teams throughout history, City's success was built on rock solid defensive foundations, with Ruben Dias' formidable presence at the heart of the back line earning him the Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year awards in his first season at the club.

As if City's dominance needed any more asserting, Kevin De Bruyne was named PFA Player of the Year for the second time, while Phil Foden - who enjoyed a breakout season for his boyhood club - took home the Young Player prize.

Sergio Aguero's decade-long stay at the club may have come to an end, but City are at the top of the food chain and have only strengthened their squad this summer.

A certain Jack Grealish signed from Aston Villa for £100 million, becoming the most expensive English player of all time - and that alone has made City even more terrifying.

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, Kayky

