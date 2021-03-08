Quiz! Can you name the three biggest transfers every season since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 66 players to guess

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Atletico or Real Madrid quiz?

If you want to see the changing tides in football from one league to another, transfers are a good place to assess.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was a dominance in Serie A. The biggest fees were seen over in Italy, often with clubs buying players off of each other over there. With the billionaires arriving in the Premier League in the middle of the decade though, the waves shifted.

English clubs, as a result, were much more competitive in Europe, winning three Champions League titles between them from 2005 to 2012 and making a few more finals. But as we edge into the 2010s, Paris Saint-Germain begin throwing their money around, while the Spanish clubs' European dominance is reflected in the transfer market.

Where does European football go next? Who knows. The question we're asking today though is all about the top three transfers every season...

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers