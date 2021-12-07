RB Leipzig v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

RB Leipzig v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 7 December, 5.45pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to end the Champions League group stage on a high by beating RB Leipzig in one of Tuesday's early kick-offs.

Pep Guardiola's side are safely through to the knockout stage after their 2-1 victory over PSG last time out. That win also wrapped up first place for City, who are guaranteed to play one of the group runners-up in the round of 16.

The pressure is therefore off on Tuesday night and Guardiola will no doubt take advantage of the opportunity to rest some of his key players. The hectic festive period is on the horizon and the Premier League title race is heating up, so we are unlikely to see City's strongest possible XI at the Red Bull Arena.

Guardiola will still want to see his side emerge victorious. Since a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the end of October, City have won seven games on the bounce in all competitions. Extending that run to eight matches would keep the momentum going ahead of upcoming league games against Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle.

RB Leipzig parted ways with their manager Jesse Marsch at the weekend following a 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on Friday night.

That was their third defeat on the bounce in the Bundesliga, while they were eliminated from the Champions League even before an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge on matchday five. Achim Beierlorzer, Marsch's erstwhile assistant, will take charge of the team on Tuesday.

Leipzig will drop into the Europa League if they maintain their current position of third in Group A. They will automatically do that if PSG beat Club Brugge in the other game, while a win would guarantee their place in Europe's secondary competition.

City remain without Ferran Torres, but Kevin De Bruyne could return to the starting XI after a spell on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch an RB Leipzig v Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!