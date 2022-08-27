Southampton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton vs Manchester United live stream, Saturday 27 August, 12.30pm

Manchester United will be seeking their second win of the Premier League season when they face Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Red Devils were under huge pressure ahead of their clash with arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Monday night. Back-to-back defeats by Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) had left United (opens in new tab) rooted to the foot of the early table, and suggested that the myriad problems from last season had not been fixed. Erik ten Hag's team were deservedly beaten in both of those matches, and their display in the 4-0 defeat by Brentford was especially concerning.

Yet United dug deep and pulled off an upset against Liverpool. The signing of Casemiro, who was introduced to the Old Trafford crowed before kick-off, seemed to give United a boost.

The team played with energy, purpose and intensity, and Jadon Sancho gave them a deserved lead in the first half. Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage after the break, and United held on for all three points after Mohamed Salah halved the deficit late on. Liverpool were poor, but Ten Hag's men were excellent.

Southampton (opens in new tab) came from a goal down to register a 2-1 victory over Leicester (opens in new tab) last time out. Like United's, that was a much-needed win for the Saints, who had picked up one point from the first six available. It also eased the pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was beginning to feel the heat.

Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire out of his starting XI against Liverpool. Those bold selection decisions paid off, and it is hard to see the England international returning to the line-up at St Mary's. Ronaldo has a better chance of featuring from the first whistle, as his attempt to secure a move away from Old Trafford continues to bear no fruit.

United will be without the injured trio of Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams and Facundo Pallestri, while Southampton will have to find alternatives to Tino Livramento and Romain Perraud.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 27 August and is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

