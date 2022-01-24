What are the Premier League's winter break 2022 dates?
These are the Premier League's winter break 2022 dates – get ready for no top-flight football for two weeks
The Premier League's winter break 2022 is upon us – there'll be no more top-flight football until February.
While other countries have a break around Christmas, English football uses the festive period to cram as many games in as possible.
So the Premier League pushes its own winter break – introduced into the game in recent years – back until late January. One weekend will have no football for the country's biggest teams, while the other is reserved for the FA Cup.
The EFL, on the other hand, continues as normal, with Championship, League One and League Two games taking place over the next few weeks.
What are the Premier League's winter break 2022 dates?
Officially, the Premier League's winter break 2022 runs from Monday, January 24 until Monday, February 7, and the league has been adamant not to reschedule COVID-postponed games during the gap.
However, one match has managed to sneak into fortnight: relegation six-pointer Burnley vs Watford will take place on Saturday, February 5. The Clarets have been hit by postponements harder than any other team, having played a whole six games fewer than Chelsea.
Not that every other side will be getting that weekend off, though – February 4, 5 and 6 will see FA Cup fourth round games take place, with both Burnley and Watford ducking out in the third round.
After that, there's a full round of Premier League games on Tuesday, February 8, Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10.
Not all players will be getting a rest, though. Players appearing at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 will still be playing, and there are international matches scheduled for non-UEFA countries – so a number of South Americans, for instance, may be representing their nations.
