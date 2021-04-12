When can Manchester City win the Premier League title?

Champions elect Manchester City have steamrolled back to the top of the Premier League table with a stellar 2021 - winning 16 of their 18 Premier League games to overtake Manchester United. Vying to regain the crown after Liverpool's triumph last year, City will undoubtedly pick up their fifth Premier League crown in the 2020/21 season.

However, with their involvement in three other competitions, City will have to wait until May before they're crowned champions. Despite losing 2-1 to Leeds at the weekend, the club need just 11 points to wrap the title up from their remaining six fixtures. But what dates can City actually win the title?

What is the soonest Manchester City could lift the title?

Date: Saturday, May 1

Opponent: Crystal Palace (A)

Currently 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, City could win the trophy in their next two Premier League games. The club from the red side of Manchester will play three games in that period - one of which is a game in hand - and if they only manage to pick up one point from a possible nine, City are crowned champions. This also depends on City winning both of their games, against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Manchester United's three fixtures include Burnley, Leeds and Liverpool, with the latter played at the exact same time and date as City's fixture with Palace. However, United will expect to pick up at least one win in that period, so what happens then?

When would Manchester City win with their current lead?

Date: Saturday, May 8

Opponent: Chelsea (H)

If City maintain their current 11-point gap, the earliest they can win the title is in their 35th game of the season. This scenario depends on Manchester United also losing one of their next three games, with their fixture against Burnley a game in hand.

Meanwhile, City will have to beat Chelsea for this permutation to transpire, a team with a history for spoiling title hopes. Just ask Tottenham from 2016...

What if Manchester United win all of their games?

Date: Wednesday, May 12

Opponent: Newcastle (A)

Should the Red Devils make it as difficult as possible for Manchester City, the absolute earliest they'll win the title is Newcastle away on May 12. Perhaps the most likely scenario with the form both teams find themselves in, City will travel to Newcastle midweek for this game in order to wrap the title up, dependent on if they haven't done so sooner.

Their 36th game of the season, it'll be unlikely for the crowning of the champions to occur any later. However, this is the Premier League after all, and with an abundance of permutations available, the landscape of the league will change on a near-daily basis.

