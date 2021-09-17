Which manager will be sacked first? The sack race odds for the Premier League, 2021/22

At the start of every Premier League season, debate will rage about the first manager to be sacked.

Some seasons will have more departures than others, with only four managers losing their job in the 2020/21 campaign but eight men moving on during the previous 12 months (not including close-season departures) and 13 either being sacked or leaving during 2017/18.

Last season, it was West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilić who ‘won’ the sack race, leaving The Hawthorns in December to be replaced by Sam Allardyce. The previous year, six men had parted ways with their clubs by the turn of the year, starting with Javi Gracia in September.

We’ve taken a closer look at the favourites to be sacked in the 2021/22 season. All odds are via Betfair.

1. Mikel Arteta - Evens

Arteta’s Arsenal have spent big over the summer, so the pressure was always going to be on one of the Premier League’s youngest ever permanent managers.

Three defeats from the first three games was mitigated a bit by the fixture list - Chelsea and Manchester City back-to-back would have been a challenge for anyone - but an uninspiring win over Norwich in game number four has only bought Arteta a little more time in the eyes of those betting on the first manager to be sacked.

2. Xisco Muñoz - 7/2

(Image credit: Getty)

Muñoz won his first game of the season, and his Watford team impressed during their promotion run, but there’s a reason why some expect him to leave his post before any other manager in the division. Since Watford came up to the Premier League in 2015, they have had seven different permanent managers.

Mathematicians amongst you will have worked out that’s more than one per year, and that’s before noting that Quique Sánchez Flores held the job twice. The Hornets are outside the bottom three at the time of writing, and were among the pre-season favourites for relegation, but how long will it be before the owners look elsewhere?

3. Steve Bruce - 15/2

(Image credit: PA Images)

Bruce was not the most popular appointment when he replaced Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United in 2019, and some fans won’t have expected him to still be in a job two years later.

Mike Ashley hasn’t been as eager to sack managers as some of his Premier League counterparts, though, and successive seasons north of the relegation battle have ensured the former Sheffield Wednesday boss remains in his post.

However, the Magpies have spent the early part of this season in the bottom three - a space they didn’t occupy at the end of any gameweek last season - so it will be interesting to see how long the man in the dugout remains in charge.

4. Patrick Vieira - 12/1

(Image credit: PA)

Vieira’s odds arguably speak to Crystal Palace’s history as much as their present. The last time they attempted a stylistic reset, replacing Sam Allardyce with Frank De Boer in 2016, the new man lasted just four league games - all losses - before being dismissed.

Vieira is a different prospect to predecessor Roy Hodgson, but he has been backed in the transfer market and a return of five points from the first four games have ensured his odds have not shortened. A 3-0 victory over Tottenham was a positive early sign, and now it’s up to the Frenchman to turn that into something even bigger.

5. Ralph Hasenhüttl - 14/1

(Image credit: PA)

Southampton’s poor end to the 2020/21 season had a few people worried about a similar slow start which might move Hasenhüttl higher in the sack race reckoning. The Saints won just four of their last 21 games last term, and saw Danny Ings leave for Aston Villa over the summer, so a return of three draws and a defeat from the first four games this season isn’t entirely unsurprising.

One question for the south coast club is whether they’d be able to find a better replacement if they part ways with the Austrian, but he remains among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be shown the door.

