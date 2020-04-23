After an underwhelming single season at PSG, Buffon is back at Juventus and looking to add to his 656 senior appearances for Italy's most successful club. He's already won seven Serie A titles and five Coppas Italia (one with Parma, where he was also victorious in the UEFA Cup), and although the Champions League has hitherto eluded him, Buffon can console himself with a World Cup winner's medal from 2006.

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all time, he's definitely the best FourFourTwo has seen in the last quarter of a century. Now 41, the 2019/20 campaign is likely to be his last.