Arsenal: First summer signing has already been leaked online

Arsenal could make up to six new signings this summer – but one of them has already been confirmed unwittingly online.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new forward to accompany Eddie Nketiah's imminent contract renewal, potentially a new left-winger and a central midfielder, along with full-back cover and maybe another left-sided centre-back in the transfer window.

A new goalkeeper has been rumoured since January, too, with Bernd Leno expected to be leaving after losing his first-team place to Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Now, the Gunners have had the secret spoiled for them on the last of those positions. United States international Matt Turner has long been suspected to have signed for Arsenal already – and it turns out the rumours are true.

“We can’t forget the Gunners! Sup, @Arsenal fans?” said a tweet from the USMNT Twitter (opens in new tab) recently, accompanied by a picture of the New England Revolution keeper.

Turner, 27, could now be announced in a matter of days.

The north Londoners also tied up a deal for American defender Austin Trusty in the January transfer window. It's believed that this signing is more to do with the relationship between the Gunners and Colorado Rapids, who are both owned by Kroenke Sports Entertainment.

Turner is valued at around £4.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

