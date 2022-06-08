Arsenal report: Long-term target implies he's moving to Emirates on social media

Arsenal are busy working on summer transfer business – and now one target appeared to offer his services to the club.

The Gunners are busy looking to accelerate a deal for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, while Leicester City lynchpin Youri Tielemans is apparently high on the wishlist of the Gunners, too. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Hickey have also been rumoured.

Arsenal signed a number of different players to those originally touted last summer, however. Emi Buendia was an early target who ended up at Aston Villa while a move for Brighton star Yves Bissouma never materialised.

(Image credit: Getty)

Bissouma hinted at the transfer on social media recently – and now according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (opens in new tab), the Malian is "destined" for a transfer to Arteta's side.

Given the lack of depth in the centre of the park, the deal still makes a lot of sense 12 months on. Thomas Partey has struggled with injury, while Mohamed Elneny has deputised and signed a one-year deal to continue as the Ghanian's back-up.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is believed to be the long-term solution at No.6 by Arteta, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent to Roma on loan in January and looks unlikely to rejoin the fold. Teenager Charlie Patino is yet to feature in the Premier League but looks like a star in the making.

(Image credit: PA)

Bissouma has just one year left on his contract at current, with last summer's deal for Enock Mwepu believed to be the Seagulls' attempt at securing his long-term replacement.

The midfielder is valued at around £32 million on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

