Arsenal v Man Utd live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Man Utd live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 January, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s shock defeat by Sheffield United when they face Arsenal on Saturday.

Since losing 1-0 to the Gunners at Old Trafford at the start of November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had been on a 13-game unbeaten run heading into their clash with Sheffield United in midweek. The Red Devils had risen from 15th place to top spot in the Premier League table during the course of that run, and were widely expected to make light work of opponents who had just one win to their name all season. Yet the Blades dug deep to register a 2-1 win, leaving United with plenty to think about ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Solskjaer can draw confidence from his team’s superb away record this term. United have won eight and drawn two of their 10 games on the road, where their counter-attacking style is usually at its most potent. As surprising as it was, it is important not to go overboard after United’s first defeat in 14 league games, but another loss here would put a serious dent in their title chances.

Arsenal are full of confidence amid an excellent run of form that has seen them take 16 points from the last 18 available. A 3-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday was fully deserved, and Mikel Arteta will be delighted with how his players have acquitted themselves in recent weeks. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have been key to the Gunners’ resurgence, while Alexandre Lacazette is getting back to his best after an underwhelming spell earlier in the campaign.

United will have to make do without Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones. Jesse Lingard is likely to be absent as he attempts to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford, and Eric Bailly will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Pablo Mari, but Dani Ceballos could return from injury in time to feature. New loan signing Martin Odegaard is likely to be on the bench unless Thomas Partey is ruled out after picking up a knock at St Mary’s. Smith-Rowe is also carrying a minor injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could again miss the match due to a personal issue.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus.

