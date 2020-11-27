Black Friday football deals – updated: You can now save almost £70 on the Nike Flight Premier League and Serie A balls

This might just be the best Black Friday football deal so far: the Premier League Nike Flight ball, used from the start of the season until the last matchday before the international break, has been reduced by 40% for Black Friday.

But wait, there's more! The Nike online shop also has a promo code that takes off another 25% of all items until Tuesday, December 1. Just add the code 'SHINE2020' before you checkout and you can get the Premier League's official ball for almost £70 less than its normal price.

Usually, the ball retails at £124.95, but now you can grab it for £56.23 – a saving of £68.72.

Get the Nike Premier League Flight now for £56.23

Fancy something a bit more continental? Italy's Serie A also uses a Nike Flight with a modified blue and yellow design – and with these savings and the promo code, it's available for £53.98.

(Image credit: Nike)

Normally £119.95, you'll be saving £65.97 if you opt for this ball – which is a small price to pay to feel like you're Romelu Lukaku/Zlatan Ibrahimovic/Cristiano Ronaldo/Ciro Immobile (delete as appropriate) when you're at 5-a-side.

Get the Nike Serie A Flight ball for £53.97

If you fancy a more classic look, there are other options.

For the same price as the Serie A ball, there is a Nike Flight in a black and gold colour scheme.

(Image credit: Nike)

Get the black and gold Nike Flight for £53.98

Finally, the best deal on offer here is the plain white Nike Flight. This is to the same spec as the other Nike Flights, just with a simpler design.

It was the first Nike Flight released back in the summer, and is used as the template for all these other balls.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike spent eight years designing this ball, and it is set to be the gold-standard for footballs for years to come – FourFourTwo has tested it, and it really is that good.

This version is 50% off before you add the 'SHINE2020' promo code. While normally you'd have to splash out £119.95 on it, you can now get it for just £44.98 – saving £74.97 in the process. That 63%, stats fans.

Get the Nike Flight for £44.98

