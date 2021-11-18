Chelsea transfer news: Blues frontrunners to beat Manchester United to Leicester defender Fofana

A serious injury has not stopped Leicester defender Wesley Fofana from attracting the interest of Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, say reports.

The French defender is yet to make an appearance in 2021-22 after breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

But Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea and Real have contacted Fofana’s representatives directly with a view to a move next summer.

United are said to be further behind in the race for his signature, as they monitor the situation from a distance.

The Red Devils have experience in signing big-name Leicester defenders, having bought Harry Maguire for £80 million in 2019, but Chelsea are thought to be the frontrunners at this stage.

Any interested suitors might need to pay a Maguire-esque figure, though, considering Fofana is still just 20 and has a contract until 2025 at the King Power.

The youngster’s debut campaign in England last season was a resounding success, as he quickly settled after his move from Saint-Etienne.

Fofana made 28 Premier League appearances as Brendan Rodgers’ side finished fifth, missing out on a Champions League berth by one point.

He was unfortunate to have his second season cut short in the summer, when the defender fractured his fibula and damaged ankle ligaments in a friendly.

This week the France Under-21 international said he is “starting to see the end of the tunnel” in his recovery, predicting that he will be back “at the end of December if all goes well.”

Rodgers has certainly missed the presence of his young defensive star, as Leicester have struggled at the back this season.

The Foxes are 12th currently, having conceded 18 goals in 12 games.

Only four teams have conceded more, and Leicester haven’t kept a clean sheet since the opening day of the league season.

