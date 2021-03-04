Chelsea transfer news: Erling Haaland open to join three Premier League clubs - but not the Blues

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is not interested in a move to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Norway international is one of the most in-demand players in world football and could be plying his trade away from Signal Iduna Park next season.

Haaland is enjoying another sensational season with Dortmund, having found the net 27 times in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has been linked with several major clubs around Europe, and BVB could cash in on him ahead of next term.

A buyout clause in his contract will make Haaland available for around £66m in 2022, but Dortmund could sell him for a higher price this summer.

The German side are said to be struggling financially among the coronavirus pandemic, and they may listen to offers for their prized asset.

Chelsea are one of the teams who have been credited with an interest in the Leeds-born centre-forward.

However, it looks as if the Blues could be disappointed in their pursuit of Haaland.

According to Bild , the youngster would consider a move to six clubs - and Chelsea are not among them.

Bayern Munich are another side who are said to have no chance of landing a player who has been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

The German publication reports that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are in the race for Haaland’s signature.

The former Red Bull Salzburg striker would also consider offers from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The news will come as a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly earmarked Haaland as their next centre-forward.

Timo Werner has struggled in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge and has often been deployed as a left-sided attack.

Tammy Abraham’s future at the club is in doubt, while Olivier Giroud will turn 35 later this year and is out of contract in June.

Thomas Tuchel’s side return to Premier League action against Liverpool on Thursday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE How Sheffield United went from chasing Europe to ceding the relegation battle

EURO 2020 12 UK stadiums that could host this summer's European Championship

YOUR ANSWERS What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers