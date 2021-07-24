Chelsea transfer news: Romelu Lukaku to cost over £100 million

Inter Milan have reportedly slapped a €120 million (£102.5m) on Romelu Lukaku, with the striker mooted as a potential target for Chelsea should the Blues fail to land Erling Haaland this summer.

The Blues are in the market for a new number nine this summer, with last summer's marquee signing Timo Werner having misfired badly in his first season in England. Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Haaland is one of two huge names who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, the other being Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

According to Tuttosport (via Metro), Inter will want a whopping fee for Lukaku, whose 24 goals Serie A goals last season helped fire them to a first Scudetto in over a decade - which is fair enough really.

The Belgian has thrived for I Nerazzurri since making the switch from Manchester United in the summer of 2019, amassing 64 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions.

It wouldn't come as a big shock to see Chelsea make a move for Lukaku - who left Stamford Bridge to join Everton seven years ago, having made just one Premier League start in three seasons - especially as he would come considerably cheaper than Haaland, even at the price being reported, but would a Premier League return be tempting for the 28-year-old? Given that he's in the form of his career and recently spoken of how happy he is in Italy, perhaps not particularly.

