Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel admits Blues are interested in Erling Haaland

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits the club are interested in Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park next summer.

A release clause in his contract will make the Norway international available for around £66m in 2022.

Manchester United and Manchester City are both thought to be interested in bringing Haaland to the Premier League.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG have also been heavily linked with the 21-year-old, who has made a fine start to the season.

Chelsea were said to be pursuing Haaland earlier this summer before spending £97.5m to re-sign Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel has admitted that the Blues did consider a swoop for Haaland before they agreed a deal to bring the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge.

And the German also stated that the return of Lukaku does not necessarily rule Chelsea out of the race for Haaland.

"We talked about Erling Haaland a couple of times, including during the transfer window. But then it seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible,” the Chelsea boss told Bild .

“We talk about him regularly, of course, because he’s a fantastic player and clearly the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League.

“You mean two at the top [with] Lukaku and Haaland? We can talk about it!

“I don’t think we’ve been really serious about it yet, but let’s see what will happen in the next few weeks."

The race to sign Haaland will likely intensify in January, and more clubs could yet join the race to sign him.

The Norwegian has a contact at Signal Iduna Park until 2023, but it would be a surprise if this is not his last season with BVB.

Despite Tuchel's comments, it is difficult to envisage Haaland and Lukaku co-existing in the same team.

There is still a long way to go, but Manchester seems the most likely destination if the striker chooses to move to England.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Cristiano Ronaldo special! PLUS the 100 greatest grounds in Britain, inside the new Milan, Sol Campbell, Fernandinho, Manics and more

RANKED! Every Premier League kit this season from worst to best

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want