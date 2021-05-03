European transfer news: Borussia Dortmund insist Erling Haaland will not leave this summer

Erling Haaland will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the club’s chief executive.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with moves for the prolific Norwegian, but it appears that his immediate future lies with BVB.

“Erling Haaland will remain a Borussia Dortmund player next year,” said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl, speaking to the Doppelpass programme on German broadcaster Sport1, added that “Erling totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club.”

Haaland has a £70 million release clause in his contract, but this cannot be triggered until the end of next season, meaning would-be buyers would likely to have to shell out over £150 million to secure his services sooner.

The 20-year-old continues to find the back of the net at an almost terrifying rate. He’s scored 37 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, taking his total for Dortmund, who he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, to 53 from 56 games.

There had been fears that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could see Haaland push for a move, but a run of four straight wins has seen Edin Terzic’s side close the gap to the Bundesliga top four to a single point with three games to go.

