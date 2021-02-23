Lazio v Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Lazio v Bayern Munich live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 23 February, 8pm GMT

Bayern Munich will resume their defence of the Champions League when they face Lazio in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick’s side are second only to Manchester City in the bookmakers’ odds to win this year’s tournament and that is represented by their 4/5 odds to win this clash. Real Madrid are the only team to have retained the trophy in the Champions League era - they lifted the trophy three times on the bounce, in 2016, 2017 and 2018 - but Bayern look well placed to go all the way again this term.

Their performances have not always been perfect, and their lead at the top of the Bundesliga has been cut to two points in recent weeks, but Bayern still possess a fine blend of quality and experience that could see them win the European Cup for the seventh time in their history.

Bayern will not have everything their own way in this tie, though. They may be sitting at the summit of the standings in the Bundesliga, but the champions have looked vulnerable at times. A chaotic 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld in the middle of this month was followed by a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend. Those two results have allowed RB Leipzig right back into the title picture when it looked as if Bayern had the race under control.

Lazio have the ability to cause Bayern problems but remain heavy underdogs with Grosvenor at 10/3 for the win. They are a well-coached side under Simone Inzaghi, who has been at the helm since 2016 - a relatively long time in the turbulent world of Italian football. Tactically flexible, Lazio are adept at adapting to the opposition in front of them, and a counter-attacking approach could ask questions of this Bayern team. The German giants are clearly favourites, but Lazio should not be written off. The draw is 14/5 with Grosvenor.

Bayern will be unable to call upon the services of Douglas Costa, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso.

Lazio will have to make do without Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto and Thomas Strakosha.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Lazio v Bayern Munich live stream from outside your country

