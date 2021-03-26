Liverpool transfer news: Reds lead the race for PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen

Liverpool are expected to beat AC Milan and Juventus to the signing of Donyell Malen, who is valued at €30million by PSV Eindhoven.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, there is plenty of interest in the promising Dutch striker, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, but Liverpool are favourites to land him.

Malen came through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Arsenal in 2015. Two years later, he was sold to PSV, where he has gone on to establish himself in the first team.

He only turned 22 in January but already has 51 goals in 110 appearances for PSV, almost half of that total coming this season.

Malen is currently joint second in the list of Eredivisie’s top scorers, level with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis and AZ Alkmaar’s Teun Koopmeiners.

Georgios Giakoumakis leads the way with a remarkable 24 goals for lowly VVV-Venlo, who are in danger of relegation.

In contrast, PSV sit second in the table, albeit 11 points behind reigning champions Ajax, who have continued to dominate Dutch football under Erik ten Hag.

Some of Malen’s best form came in the Europa League, where his seven goals helped PSV reach the round of 16.

Liverpool have been monitoring his progress for both club and country, and view him as someone who could reinvigorate their misfiring forward line.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a move for Malen, with those rumours set to intensify if Erling Haaland leaves the club this summer.

Both players are represented by Mino Raiola, who will be sure to negotiate the most lucrative terms for his clients, wherever they end up.

Haaland is considered perhaps the most natural finished in world football, having scored 49 goals in 49 games since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg last January.