Liverpool transfer news: Reds to battle Manchester United for Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester United and Liverpool could go head-to-head in the battle to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to reports.

The Morocco international is enjoying a fine season with Julen Lopetegui’s side, who are just six points adrift of top spot in La Liga.

En-Nesyri has scored 16 goals in 31 outings in Spain’s top flight in 2020/21, while his tally in all competitions stands at 22 in 45 games.

His exploits this term have earned admiring glances from elsewhere, and Sevilla could face a fight to keep hold of a player they only signed last summer.

According to Foot Mercato , Liverpool and United are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the former Leganes and Malaga frontman.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in the market for a new striker this summer, particularly if Edinson Cavani departs Old Trafford.

United remain hopeful that the Uruguay international will sign a one-year extension to keep him at the club next term.

But Cavani continues to be linked with a return to South America, with Boca Juniors reportedly chasing him.

Liverpool could also seek to bolster their frontline ahead of next season, with the Reds set to end the current campaign empty-handed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage last week.

Sevilla are not under any financial pressure to sell En-Nesyri, who is under contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until 2025.

However, the club’s business model is built on profit-generating player sales, and an offer in the region of £40m could persuade them to cash in.

West Ham tried to pull off a £26m move for the striker in the January transfer window, but Sevilla rebuffed their approach.

En-Nesyri could be in the Premier League next season, although he is not the only forward United and Liverpool are keeping an eye on.

